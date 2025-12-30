Steve Kent Reflects on 2025: a Year of Global, National, and Local Leadership

MOUNT PEARL, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR , CANADA, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Kent , elected in August 2024 to the World Scout Committee — the governing body of the World Organization of the Scout Movement — today highlighted a productive and impactful first year of service balanced with ongoing public service and community leadership across local, national, and global arenas.Kent’s election to the World Scout Committee marked a significant milestone in his long-standing commitment to youth development and international community service. In 2025 he participated in all five Regional Scout Conferences, the only World Scout Committee member to attend every one, demonstrating his dedication to fostering global collaboration in Scouting. In addition, he is now providing oversight for the planning of the 6th World Scout Interreligious Symposium, scheduled to take place in France in late 2026, an initiative aimed at encouraging interfaith dialogue and peace education.Kent also played a leadership role in the recent General Assembly of the World Scout Parliamentary Union, contributing to the adoption of the Nairobi Declaration, a significant policy outcome focused on enhancing parliamentary support for Scouting and youth engagement worldwide.At home, Kent continued his commitment to public service and regional development throughout the 2025 Canadian federal election campaign, achieving the best Conservative result in the Avalon riding since 2006. This performance was marked by strengthened engagement across communities in the region, reinforcing his ongoing dedication to Newfoundland and Labrador on the national stage.In addition to his international and political work, Kent remains actively involved in community service organizations. He sustains active roles with Rotary Club, Legion, Lions Club, and Scouts Canada, and provides leadership and support to community sports teams, including baseball and hockey, reflecting his belief in volunteerism and youth development at the grassroots level.Kent’s broader leadership and contribution to the business and community sectors were also recognized in 2025 when he was named a finalist for the Business Leader of the Year Award at the Best in Business Awards presented by the Mount Pearl-Paradise Chamber of Commerce, a testament to his ongoing impact across sectors.“Over the past year I have remained committed to serving not just our local communities but also advancing collaboration and opportunity on national and international stages,” said Kent. “From global Scouting to regional public engagement and community development, this year has reinforced the power of service and partnership to make a positive impact.”Kent’s first year on the World Scout Committee and his broad service portfolio in 2025 underscore his sustained efforts to build community, strengthen civic engagement, and support youth and volunteer leadership locally and globally.About Steve KentSteve Kent is a transformational leader with more than two decades of experience across the public, voluntary, and private sectors, recognized for driving complex change, building high performing teams, and communicating clearly in high stakes environments. A former Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Community Services for Newfoundland and Labrador, he provided leadership to over 17,000 health care employees and was responsible for the province’s $3 billion health care budget. In that role he launched a new primary health care framework, expanded scopes of practice for key professions such as pharmacists and nurses, and established a shared services organization to improve efficiency and alignment across the provincial health system. As Chair of the province’s first All Party Committee on Mental Health and Addictions, he led a process that delivered 54 concrete recommendations across health, education, child welfare, housing, and justice, contributing to reduced wait times for mental health and addictions services.Beyond provincial government, Steve has held senior municipal roles as Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Mount Pearl, at one time serving as Canada’s youngest mayor. He spearheaded digital transformation and multiple initiatives to improve citizen experience and service delivery, while championing economic development and community growth. Earlier in his career, he served as Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Newfoundland, where he increased the number of children served by more than 1,000% and significantly raised the organization’s public profile, and as Manager of Corporate Development for Stirling Communications International, leading marketing, human resources, and labour relations for the province’s largest multimedia company.Steve’s leadership is deeply rooted in youth development and global citizenship. He is a member of the World Scout Committee of the World Organization of the Scout Movement and former Chief Commissioner and Chair of the Board of Governors of Scouts Canada, where he helped reverse decades of membership decline and led a major renewal of program, branding, recognition, and youth engagement. He has also chaired the national boards of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada and Give A Mile, and serves as President of Public Sector Partners for Progress.Throughout these roles, Steve has been known as a skilled communicator and advocate—designing and delivering communication strategies for major reforms, serving as a trusted spokesperson in both opportunity and crisis, and facilitating dialogue among governments, clinicians, unions, volunteers, communities, and media. His academic background includes a Master of Management from McGill University, a Bachelor of Business Administration and Certificate in Public Administration from Memorial University, and the Institute of Corporate Directors’ Directors Education Program (ICD.D), complemented by credentials in economic development, asset management, and municipal administration.

