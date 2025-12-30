One Year Later: Palisades Residents Demand Accountability in Community Rally for Preventable Fire, Failed Response

One year after the catastrophic Palisades Fire, residents will rally in the heart of the Pacific Palisades to demand accountability.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 7, 2026, exactly one year after the catastrophic Palisades Fire, residents will rally in the heart of the Pacific Palisades to demand accountability for a total breakdown in prevention, precaution and leadership from the City of Los Angeles, State of California, LADWP, LA Fire Officials, California State Parks, California Natural Resources Agency, state/local agencies, Governor Newsom, and Mayor Bass. Despite promises of action, city and state leadership and agencies have delivered little real progress, with limited vision or a clear plan paired with great uncertainty.“We lost more than our homes. We lost trust,” said Palisades resident and rally organizer Mariam Engel. “This fire was preventable. The city ignored warnings, ignored protocol, and ignored its own firefighters. Now, a year later, families are still without homes, and we’re gathered to remind leaders. We haven’t forgotten — even if they have.”“On this one-year anniversary, we’re rallying with Ten Imperatives to help facilitate families returning while minimizing their losses. Until there is a plan of action, transparency, and settlement, we will speak truth to power,” said Jeremy Padawer, local resident, rally speaker, and publisher of PacificPalisades.com The Ten Imperatives:1. No sales tax on rebuild state or city2. No permit fees3. ULA Holiday for 5 years4. No property tax on dwelling until certificate of occupancy5. Police/Palisades station6. Brush Clearing clear plan7. Budget Transparency8. Electrical Undergrounding9. Evacuation Planning10. Insurance PlanningThey Let Us BurnThe “They Let Us Burn” demonstration begins at 10:30 am on January 7 in Palisades Village. Speakers will include local homeowners, business owners, local politicians, as well as experts addressing failures in fire preparedness, evacuation planning, insurance recovery, legal settlement recovery, and environmental cleanup.This protest isn’t politically motivated. This is a call for fairness, accountability, and a vision for the rebuild. Media are encouraged to attend.Place & Time:Antioch/Swarthmore to Via De La PazJanuary 7, 2026 @ 10:30 am - 12:30 pm (PST).Free T-shirts to the first 500 attendees.Yard signs will also be available. No money will be collected, and nothing will be sold.Speakers include:Jeremy Padawer (Palisades resident, PacificPalisades.com, Businessperson)Heidi Montag (Palisades resident, Actress, Musician, Podcaster, Advocate)Jaimie Geller (Palisades resident, Palisades Proprietor/Designer Jeweler)Mike Kureth (Palisades resident, FireRebuild.com, Advocate)Shawna Dawson Beer (Altadena resident/“After the Ashes: A Beautiful Altadena Podcast”)Alexander Robertson IV (Co-Lead Attorney, Palisades Fire Litigation)Traci Park (LA City Council) will make an appearanceSheriff Alex Villanueva (33rd Sheriff of Los Angeles County)Elissa Ashwood (Palisades resident, Businessperson)Follow https://www.theyletusburn.com and https://www.pacificpalisades.com for speaker updates.Please note:Starting at 9 am, before the “They Let Us Burn” rally, there will be a white glove flag presentation and remembrance ceremony by the Pacific Palisades Long Term Recovery Group, in partnership with the Palisades American Legion Post 283. Please respect the nature of this prior event.About The Palisades Fire Residents CoalitionThe Palisades Fire Residents Coalition is a non-partisan, community-led organization formed after the January 7, 2025, Palisades Fire. Made up of residents directly affected by the disaster, the Coalition advocates for transparency, accountability, and reforms in wildfire preparedness, emergency response, and recovery. The group works to amplify resident voices, educate the public, and push for policies that protect communities from preventable disasters and support families still displaced.

