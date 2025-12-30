Uniqconn Wins CES 2026 Innovation Award with Ultra-Small Wireless Chip ‘UC60’

Uniqconn CEO Young Dong Kim presents at the Global Media Meetup held on Tuesday, December 9, at MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul. Uniqconn UniCue Uniqconn UC60 Uniqconn CEO Young Dong Kim presents at the Global Media Meetup held on Tuesday, December 9, at MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul. Uniqconn CEO Young Dong Kim conducts interviews with media representatives from four countries, including the United States, France, the United Arab Emirates, and Taiwan.

“We will set a new global standard for communication technology.”

SEOCHO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uniqconn (CEO Young Dong Kim) announced that it has won a CES 2026 Innovation Award for its compact high-speed wireless chip UC60, marking a significant milestone ahead of CES 2026 to be held in January in Las Vegas.The announcement was made during the Global Media Meetup hosted by AVING News’ International Press Club (IPC) on Tuesday, December 9, at MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul. The event was designed to introduce Korean companies’ technologies to global media, with a particular focus on CES 2026 Innovation Award recipients and participating startups.Founded in 2022, Uniqconn is a fabless semiconductor company established by experts from multiple fields to address fundamental limitations in high-speed data transmission via cable- and connector-based systems. As data transfer speeds continue to increase, conventional wired interfaces face issues such as wear, corrosion, electromagnetic interference, and reduced reliability. Uniqconn set out to overcome these challenges by replacing physical connectors with short-range, ultra-high-speed wireless links.At the core of this vision is UC60, a single-chip wireless solution capable of transmitting data at 6.25 Gbps in the unlicensed 60 GHz band. The chip integrates both the transmitter and receiver into a single device, enabling full-duplex communication with simultaneous two-way data transmission. One of the key technical challenges was preventing interference between transmission and reception, which Uniqconn addressed with a dedicated on-chip isolation circuit and proprietary mmWave antenna technology that provides additional external isolation in real-world environments. UC60 employs ASK modulation and maintains ultra-low latency and high signal reliability even at gigabit-class speeds.Thanks to its RF-based architecture, UC60 eliminates problems inherent to physical connectors, including mechanical wear, corrosion, and EMI. This positions the chip as a practical wireless alternative to high-speed wired interfaces in applications such as docking stations, wearables, sealed electronic devices, and industrial equipment. The chip’s 3.5×3.5mm ultra-compact form factor, achieved through flip-chip BGA packaging, also enables slimmer product designs and portless exteriors, offering clear advantages for waterproof devices, premium consumer electronics, and next-generation wearables.Uniqconn has already validated its technology through collaborations with global partners. Working with Samsung Electronics, the company demonstrated wireless debugging solutions for external connectors on home appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines, enabling cable-free data processing during manufacturing and after-sales service. In addition, joint verification of wireless Ethernet communication with Germany’s Rosenberger confirmed the technology’s competitiveness in overseas markets.Beyond hardware design, UC60 introduces a new user experience through its “Tap-to-Connect” approach. When compatible devices are brought close together, a high-speed data link is established instantly without separate pairing or authentication processes. This enables intuitive modular device ecosystems, such as detachable smartphone cameras, stacked computing modules, and AR accessories that connect naturally through physical proximity.UC60 also supports ultra-low-latency applications, including AR and VR, real-time gaming, and professional streaming, enabling next-generation experiences that were previously difficult to realize wirelessly. Uniqconn emphasized that, unlike conventional wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, which struggle to meet strict bit-error rates and timing requirements, UC60 can reliably support high-speed wired protocols such as Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, and MIPI in short-range, one-to-one connections at two meters and with power consumption below 1 W.“Our technology fundamentally resolves the long-standing trade-off between wireless convenience and high-performance data transmission,” a Uniqconn official said. “UC60 bridges the gap between wired-grade reliability and wireless flexibility.”Uniqconn positions itself as a company proposing a new communication paradigm rather than a single-product vendor. The company plans to collaborate with leading global partners across regions and industries, aiming to deploy its wireless data communication technology wherever industrial sites and electronic systems exist.“Borders or industries do not limit wireless communication,” Uniqconn said. “Our goal is to enable people around the world to experience Uniqconn’s technology regardless of location and, through this, establish a new global standard for communication.”

