Jacuzzi Ranked America’s Most Trusted® Brand in Inaugural 2026 Hot Tub Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of the inaugural 2026 America’s Most TrustedHot Tub Study, introducing the first independent benchmark of consumer trust within the spa and hot tub marketplace. This new category expands the scope of the America’s Most Trustedprogram, which launched in 2013 and has since grown to include more than 75 research studies examining how consumers assign trust to brands associated with the home.The program’s purpose is to provide a consumer-driven view of trust, grounded in real shopping experiences rather than expert panels, editorial rankings, or industry selections. Consistent with the broader America’s Most Trustedframework, each brand in the 2026 Hot Tub Study is evaluated using a Net Trust Quotient Score and corresponding Star Rating, creating a standardized way to compare trust strength across competing manufacturers.Jacuzzi Ranked Most Trusted Hot Tub Brand in 2026In the inaugural study results, Jacuzzi received the highest trust ranking among leading spa and hot tub brands. Jacuzzi earned a Net Trust Quotient Score of 106.7 and a five-star trust rating, reflecting strong confidence from consumers who evaluated the brand while actively shopping for a hot tub.The findings are based on feedback from 5,742 individuals across the United States who reported considering or shopping for a spa hot tub within the past 12 months. Unlike review-driven or expert-opinion studies, this research is grounded entirely in the perspectives of verified shoppers, capturing trust as it develops through real-world expectations, product comparisons, and purchase decision experiences.The inaugural study evaluated Jacuzzi, Hot Spring Spas, Sundance Spas, Bullfrog Spas, and Caldera Spas, the brands most widely recognized and considered by shoppers in the marketplace today. In addition to Jacuzzi’s five-star leadership position, Hot Spring Spas earned a four-star trust rating, while Sundance Spas, Bullfrog Spas, and Caldera Spas received two-star ratings in the category. Together, these index scores and star ratings provide the first structured view of how consumers perceive trust, reliability, and long-term confidence when selecting a spa or hot tub brand.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-hot-tub-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

