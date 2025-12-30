Start 2026 on the Right Foot With First Day Hikes at Florida State Parks

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 30, 2025 Ponce De Leon Springs State Park, Holmes County, Florida TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Parks invite the public to welcome the new year outdoors with a First Day Hike on Jan. 1, 2026. Whether it is your first visit or one of many, First Day Hikes are a chance to explore the Real Florida, enjoy the fresh air and spend time with family and friends. Participating parks will offer guided hikes led by park rangers as well as self-guided trails through beaches, forests, springs and wetlands, with trail options ranging from short, easy walks to longer, more challenging hikes. Hikers will receive a First Day Hikes sticker while supplies last. “Florida’s state parks offer something for everyone, and First Day Hikes are a perfect introduction,” said Chuck Hatcher, Director of Florida State Parks. “You can meet fellow outdoor enthusiasts on guided hikes or find your own path on self-guided trails. Starting the year here is a simple way to connect with nature and create lasting memories.” Visitors are welcome to hike at their own pace. Trail maps are available at park ranger stations or online, making it easy to plan a solo or group adventure. Florida is home to 175 award-winning state parks and more than 3,000 miles of multi-use trails, offering year-round opportunities for outdoor recreation. Visitors who enjoy a First Day Hike can continue exploring Florida’s state parks throughout the year with an individual or family annual pass, which provides unlimited park entry and includes discounts for veterans and foster families. Find your park and plan your visit at FloridaStateParks.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.