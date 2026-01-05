Grammy-Winning Jeffery Redding Is Orlando's Newest R&B Artist

Jeffery Redding - New R&B Artist

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orlando’s Grammy-Winning Choral Maestro Dr. Jeffery Redding Steps Into the Spotlight as an R&B Artist!Known around the world for his inspiring leadership as a Grammy-winning choral conductor, Dr. Jeffery Redding is now captivating audiences in a new way, as a smooth R&B vocalist whose soulful tone evokes comparisons to acclaimed artist KEM.After decades of shaping voices in the choral world, Dr. Redding began his solo journey in early 2024, blending his profound musical artistry with heartfelt storytelling. His debut single, “Right Here, Forevermore” released on July 26, 2024, was a deeply personal ballad written for his soon-to-be bride. The two were married shortly afterward on November 2, 2024. Continuing his creative momentum, Redding’s latest single, “Captivating,” dropped on October 24, 2025, showcasing a richer, more contemporary R&B sound filled with warmth, love, and refined musicianship.Born and raised in Orlando, Florida, Dr. Redding is a homegrown talent who has spent his career uplifting communities through music. He holds degrees in Music Education from Florida A&M University and Florida State University and currently serves as Director of Choral Activities at the University of Central Florida. Beyond the classroom, he is the Founder and Artistic Director of both the Winter Garden Community Choir and the Orlando Choral Society.A recipient of the 2019 Grammy Music Education Award, Dr. Redding’s influence extends globally, from conducting at Carnegie Hall and Walt Disney World’s Candlelight Processional to leading choirs at Super Bowl LIX. Each performance underscores his lifelong dedication to excellence, artistry, and emotional connection.With “Captivating,” Dr. Jeffery Redding bridges his mastery of choral beauty with the intimacy of R&B, inviting listeners to experience a voice that is both technically flawless and profoundly human. This sound is, in every sense, captivating.Web Page: https://www.epkwebpageinc.com/jefferyreddingmusic Listen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JefferyReddingMusic Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jefferyreddingmusic/# About Dr. Jeffery ReddingDr. Jeffery Redding is a Grammy Award–winning music educator, choral conductor, and recording artist based in Orlando, Florida. He tours nationally and internationally as a conductor and adjudicator, while producing major events such as the City of Orlando’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Gospel Concert. With his expansion into contemporary R&B, Redding continues his mission to uplift, inspire, and connect through the power of song.Contact:Willie Covington, Inferno Music Groupinfernomusicgroup.wc@gmail.comJoseph Patella, Executive Producer/A&Rtravelingman67@hotmail.com

Jeffery Redding - Captivating

