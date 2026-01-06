First-year study establishes the initial trust benchmark for leading gutter guard brands.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the findings of the inaugural 2026 America’s Most TrustedGutter Guard Study, marking the first year that consumer trust has been independently measured within the gutter guard category. The addition of this category expands the scope of the America’s Most Trustedresearch program, which was first introduced in 2013 and has since grown to include more than 75 home-related product and service categories. The program’s goal is to help consumers, industry professionals, and manufacturers better understand how trust is formed and sustained among the brands people rely on in and around their homes.As with all America’s Most Trustedstudies, the 2026 Gutter Guard rankings are expressed through both a Net Trust Quotient Score and an associated Star Rating, providing a standardized, consumer-driven measure of brand trust. Results are derived exclusively from verified shoppers who evaluated the brands they encountered during their real purchase consideration experiences, reflecting how trust develops through firsthand exposure rather than expert panels or editorial review.The inaugural 2026 study found Gutterglove to be the most trusted brand among leading gutter guard manufacturers evaluated. Gutterglove received a Net Trust Quotient Score of 104.0 and a five-star trust rating, placing it at the top of the inaugural trust rankings for the category.The new study reflects the perspectives of 5,408 individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for gutter guard systems within the past 12 months. Because consumer trust is influenced by real-world experience and expectations, the study relies entirely on shopper-verified responses to assess each brand’s perceived reliability, effectiveness, and overall reputation.Since 2026 is the first year of trust measurement for the gutter guard category, all participating brands will serve as the baseline for future year-over-year comparisons and trend analysis. Brands appearing in the inaugural ranking include Gutterglove, Raptor, Amerimax, Gutter Helmet, LeafFilter, LeafGuard, and Gutter Guards America, listed in order of their final trust position. These brands include both national manufacturers and specialized gutter protection systems commonly evaluated by homeowners, contractors, and residential service providers.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-gutter-guard-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

