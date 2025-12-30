Terry Inglese Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Relentless' with Lisa Nichols

Terry Inglese

SWITZERLAND, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce an exciting new publishing collaboration with Terry Inglese, who will co-author the upcoming book “Relentless” alongside world-renowned speaker and author Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the globe.

“Relentless” offers a powerful exploration of what it truly takes to keep going when quitting feels like the easier option. Through real-world stories and honest reflection, the book examines the mindset, discipline, and inner strength required to persevere when motivation fades and challenges intensify. Rather than focusing on perfection or overnight success, the book centers on resilience built over time, purpose clarified through adversity, and the courage to stay committed even when outcomes are uncertain.

Terry Inglese (PhD and MBA) works at the School of Business of a University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Switzerland, where she serves as a lecturer in Business Communication, Academic Writing, Storytelling in Data Visualization, and Critical Thinking. Her research focuses on the psychology of learning, instructional design, didactics with new technologies, and, more recently, on Artificial Intelligence Literacy.

Before entering academia, Terry spent nearly a decade between one of the three Swiss Public Television stations and a regional TV station in Switzerland, where she designed cultural TV programs, produced documentaries, directed her own documentary, and coordinated workflows among journalists and technical teams. During this time, she also developed and tested an educational model using TV multimedia archives - work that later evolved into her PhD research in multimedia learning in higher education. Following her doctoral studies, Terry served for about 5 years as a postdoctoral researcher and lecturer at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), where she continued experimenting and exploring innovative approaches to learning with multimedia and multimodality.

In her free time, she enjoys sharing her passion for teaching Italian language and culture.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Terry Inglese as a co-author of “Relentless.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering timely inspiration and practical perspectives from Lisa Nichols, Terry Inglese, and other leading professionals for readers determined to keep going—no matter the odds.

