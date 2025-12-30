Commissioner Miller Statement on the Passing of Tony Zaweski

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller: Tony Zaweski was a true champion for Texas agriculture and a tireless advocate for the grain and feed industry. His leadership of the Texas Grain & Feed Association helped shape a strong and effective voice for producers and agribusiness across our state. Tony understood that agriculture thrives when good people are willing to serve and lead, and he did exactly that throughout his career. His legacy of service and commitment to Texas agriculture will not be forgotten. My prayers are with his family, friends, and all those who had the honor of working alongside him.

