Keisha Atlee Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Relentless' with Lisa Nichols

Keisha Atlee

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce an exciting new publishing collaboration with Keisha Atlee, who will co-author the upcoming book “Relentless” alongside world-renowned speaker and author Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the globe.



“Relentless” offers a powerful exploration of what it truly takes to keep going when quitting feels like the easier option. Through real-world stories and honest reflection, the book examines the mindset, discipline, and inner strength required to persevere when motivation fades and challenges intensify. Rather than focusing on perfection or overnight success, the book centers on resilience built over time, purpose clarified through adversity, and the courage to stay committed even when outcomes are uncertain.



Keisha Atlee, LCSW-C writes from lived experience at the intersection of loss, purpose, and unwavering resolve. A licensed clinical social worker, entrepreneur, and mother of four, she has spent her career walking alongside people during their most vulnerable moments—knowing that strength is built in the ordinary and tested in the unexpected and helping them rebuild when life refuses to follow the plan.



As the founder of Allied Practice Space, LLC, Keisha is committed to creating environments—both physical and internal—where people can do meaningful work and reclaim their sense of agency. Through her clinical practice, training work, and writing, she empowers others to confront what hurts, honor what matters, and move forward with conviction.



Known for blending clinical insight with real-world wisdom, she challenges the idea that resilience is about endurance alone. Instead, her work highlights clarity, self-trust, and the courage to keep choosing growth after disappointment, loss, or detour. Her work is grounded in the belief that healing is rarely linear, and resilience is often quiet, persistent, and deeply personal. Relentless is an extension of that truth—a reminder that forward movement doesn’t always roar; sometimes it simply refuses to stop.



Beyond her work, she finds restoration in tropical sunlight and the quiet company of a good book.



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Keisha Atlee, as a co-author of “Relentless.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering timely inspiration and practical perspectives from Lisa Nichols, Keisha Atlee, and other leading professionals for readers determined to keep going—no matter the odds.

