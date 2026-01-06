Lifestory Research Releases 2026 America’s Most Trusted® Window and Window Covering Brand Studies Results

Andersen earns the highest trust score among window brands; Hunter Douglas and The Shade Store lead the inaugural window covering studies.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of three America’s Most Trustedconsumer trust studies examining brand trust across the residential window and window-covering marketplace. The 2026 findings include the inaugural trust benchmarks for window-covering brands and window-covering retailer brands, as well as the latest annual results from the America’s Most TrustedWindow Brand Study.The America’s Most Trustedresearch program was first introduced in 2013 to better understand how trust influences consumer evaluations of home-related brands. Since that time, the program has expanded to include more than 75 product and service categories, making it one of the most comprehensive, independent consumer trust research initiatives in the housing and home products industry. All rankings are expressed through a Net Trust Quotient Score and accompanying Star Rating, providing a clear, standardized way to compare brand trust across categories.Each of the 2026 studies was conducted independently by Lifestory Research and is grounded in the same consumer-driven methodology used across the America’s Most Trustedprogram. Results are based solely on feedback from verified shoppers who evaluated the brands they encountered during real-world purchase consideration, rather than on editorial judgment or industry review panels.America’s Most TrustedWindow BrandThe Lifestory Research 2026 America’s Most TrustedWindow Brand Study identified Andersen as the most trusted brand among consumers shopping for new windows for their homes. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 113.0 and a five-star trust rating, Andersen earned the highest ranking among the most widely recognized window manufacturers evaluated in the study.The 2026 rankings are based on 8,508 consumer opinions from individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for windows within the past 12 months. The study evaluated seven leading window brands, including Andersen, Pella, Marvin, Weather Shield, Milgard, JELD-WEN, and Ply Gem, reflecting the brands most commonly considered by shoppers in the national marketplace.For homeowners, industry professionals, and media outlets, the study results provide insight into which brands demonstrate the strongest levels of trust, perceived quality, and product performance. By centering the findings on actual consumer shopping experience, the study helps buyers differentiate among competing options and identify leaders in the window category. The America’s Most TrustedWindow Brand Study has been conducted annually since 2019, creating a multi-year foundation for tracking trust trends within the window market.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-window-brands America’s Most TrustedWindow Covering Brand — Inaugural StudyThe 2026 America’s Most TrustedWindow Covering Study is based on 5,525 opinions from consumers who reported actively shopping for window coverings within the past year. As with all America’s Most Trustedstudies, the research was conducted independently using a rigorous methodology to measure trust as it forms through real shopping experiences.Because this is the first year the category has been evaluated, the brands included in the inaugural rankings establish the baseline trust profile for future tracking. The study evaluated seven of the most widely recognized window covering brands: Hunter Douglas, Levolor, Bali, Comfortex, Graber, Norman, and Allen + Roth.In the inaugural rankings, Hunter Douglas earned the highest trust score with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 112.6 and a five-star rating. Levolor followed with a three-star rating, while Bali, Comfortex, Graber, Norman, and Allen + Roth received two-star ratings. These results introduce the first independent benchmark of brand trust within the national window covering product category.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-window-covering-brands America’s Most TrustedWindow Covering Retailer — Inaugural StudyThe 2026 America’s Most TrustedWindow Covering Retailer Study marks the first time Lifestory Research has examined trust within the retail channel of the window covering marketplace. As consumers increasingly compare national retailers, design studios, and online providers, trust has become a central factor not only in which brand they select but also in where they choose to purchase.The inaugural retailer rankings are based on 5,016 consumer opinions from those who reported actively shopping for window coverings from a retailer in the past 12 months. The study was conducted using the established America’s Most Trustedmethodology and reports findings using the same Net Trust Quotient Score and Star Rating framework.The 2026 results introduce the first trust profile for the leading retailers in the category, including The Shade Store, Blinds.com, Select Blinds, Budget Blinds, and 3 Day Blinds. In the inaugural study, The Shade Store earned the top ranking with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 105.8 and a five-star rating. Blinds.com followed with a three-star rating, while Select Blinds, Budget Blinds, and 3 Day Blinds received two-star ratings in the category.These initial findings establish a baseline for future trend measurement and offer new insight into how consumers differentiate trust across product and retail brand experiences.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-window-covering-retailer-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

