AIdMD Technologies Launches AI-Powered Healthcare Platform for U.S. Market

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIdMD Technologies is pleased to announce the U.S. market launch of its artificial intelligence–powered healthcare platform , introducing a modern approach to clinical documentation, decision support, and workflow efficiency designed for real-world medical environments. The announcement marks the formal availability of the company’s two core products, AIdMD EHR and AIdMD Insights, both developed to help healthcare organizations reduce administrative burden while maintaining full physician oversight.According to AIdMD’s Chief Product Officer, Yunus Kazimli, healthcare systems across the United States continue to face mounting documentation demands, staffing pressures, and workflow complexity. To address these challenges, AIdMD Technologies enters the market with a platform that offers practical, standards-based artificial intelligence that integrates directly into everyday clinical operations. Rather than positioning AI as a replacement for clinicians or existing systems, the company applies AI as a supportive layer that enhances efficiency, accuracy, and usability across the clinical encounter.At its core, AIdMD EHR is a cloud-based, AI-native electronic health record system built to support clinical documentation, patient management, e-prescribing, telemedicine, billing, analytics, and clinical decision support within a unified environment. The system leverages artificial intelligence to assist with documentation, draft clinical orders pending physician approval, support ICD-10 coding, and enable natural-language clinical queries, allowing providers to interact with patient data more efficiently.AIdMD Insights extends these capabilities to organizations already using established EHR platforms. Designed as an AI overlay, the solution integrates with existing systems such as Epic, Cerner, and other FHIR-compatible platforms through SMART on FHIR standards. This approach enables rapid deployment without requiring data migration or disruption to established workflows, allowing healthcare organizations to adopt AI functionality at their own pace.“Our focus is on helping clinicians reclaim time by supporting documentation and workflows without changing how they practice medicine,” says Vagif Kazimli, Chief Executive Officer of AIdMD Technologies. “AIdMD was built to address the growing administrative burden in healthcare while keeping physicians fully in control of clinical decisions.”Hamza Shah, Chief Technology Officer, wants readers to know that interoperability, workflow compatibility, and enterprise-grade security guide the platform’s design to better match the day-to-day realities of U.S. healthcare delivery. Additionally, AI-driven features run with physician review and approval, keeping clinical accountability with licensed providers. Furthermore, proactive insights highlight relevant information at the point of care, while AI-assisted documentation and ICD-10 coding support are designed to reduce time spent on administrative work outside the exam room.“We designed AIdMD around how healthcare actually operates,” states Yusif Gurbanli, Chief Financial Officer. “Adoption works when technology fits existing systems and delivers measurable efficiency without forcing organizations to rebuild their infrastructure.”By offering both a full AI-native EHR and an AI integration layer, AIdMD Technologies provides flexibility rarely available in the healthcare software market. Organizations can adopt a comprehensive system or enhance current platforms, depending on readiness, scale, and operational needs.To learn more about the platform, product capabilities, or to request a demo, please visit https://www.aidmdusa.com About AIdMD TechnologiesAIdMD Technologies is a U.S.-based healthcare technology company delivering AI-powered clinical software designed to reduce administrative burden and support efficient, high-quality care. Founded and led by Chief Executive Officer Vagif Kazimli, a technology executive and entrepreneur with experience building software products for regulated industries including healthcare, the company focuses on integrating artificial intelligence into clinical documentation, decision support, and workflows while preserving physician oversight. AIdMD Technologies was established by a multidisciplinary team with backgrounds in healthcare research, enterprise technology, finance, and aerospace, with professional experience at organizations including M3 USA, Amazon, NASA, and JP Morgan. The company develops and deploys its products in the United States, emphasizing standards-based interoperability, enterprise-grade security, and practical performance in real-world clinical environments.

