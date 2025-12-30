Limited-Time Furnace Promotion Offers Central Oregon Homeowners a Free APCO-X UV Air Purifier

Upgrade your furnace and get a FREE APCO-X UV

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Oregon Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical is offering a limited-time promotion designed to help homeowners enhance both home comfort and indoor air quality. For a limited time, customers who purchase a high-efficiency furnace will receive a FREE APCO-X UV Air Purifier, regularly priced at $1,179. This special offer is available through December 31, 2025, while supplies last.

High-efficiency furnaces are an increasingly popular choice for homeowners looking to reduce energy consumption, lower utility bills, and maintain consistent indoor temperatures throughout the colder months. By pairing a new high-efficiency furnace installation with an advanced indoor air quality solution, Central Oregon Heating aims to provide long-term value beyond immediate energy savings.

The APCO-X UV Air Purifier is designed to help improve indoor air quality by targeting airborne contaminants, odors, and organic growth within HVAC systems. Installed directly into the heating system, the purifier works continuously to help create a cleaner and healthier indoor environment for occupants. When combined with a high-efficiency furnace, homeowners can experience improved airflow, enhanced comfort, and better overall system performance.

“Many homeowners focus solely on heating efficiency when upgrading their furnace, but indoor air quality plays an equally important role in comfort and health,” said a representative from Central Oregon Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical. “This promotion allows homeowners to address both at once, providing added value during a time when people are spending more time indoors.”

Central Oregon Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical has been serving homeowners throughout Central Oregon with reliable HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. The company specializes in heating system installation, maintenance, and repair, with a strong focus on energy-efficient solutions tailored to local climate conditions. Their experienced technicians work closely with homeowners to assess comfort needs, recommend appropriate equipment, and ensure proper installation for long-term reliability.

In addition to furnace installation, the company offers a full range of heating services, including system replacements, seasonal maintenance, and repairs. Their team is trained to work with modern high-efficiency systems, ensuring that new installations operate at peak performance while meeting current energy standards.

Indoor air quality has become a growing concern for homeowners, especially as homes become more tightly sealed for energy efficiency. Pollutants, allergens, and odors can become trapped indoors, impacting comfort and overall well-being. Solutions such as UV air purifiers, high-quality filtration, and proper ventilation can help address these concerns and support healthier living spaces.

This limited-time offer is designed to make it easier for homeowners to invest in both heating efficiency and air quality without additional upfront costs for the air purification system. Customers are encouraged to schedule a consultation early, as installation availability and product quantities may be limited.

Central Oregon Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical also offers flexible financing options to help homeowners manage the cost of new HVAC installations. Free estimates are available for qualifying furnace installations, allowing customers to make informed decisions based on their home’s specific heating and comfort needs.

To learn more about this promotion, homeowners can visit Central Oregon Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical online or contact the company directly to schedule a free estimate. Additional information about high-efficiency furnace installation and indoor air quality solutions is also available on the company’s website.

The promotion is valid through December 31, 2025, and cannot be combined with other offers unless otherwise specified.

About Central Oregon Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical

Central Oregon Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical is a trusted home service provider offering HVAC, plumbing, and electrical solutions throughout Central Oregon. With a commitment to quality workmanship, customer satisfaction, and energy-efficient solutions, the company helps homeowners stay comfortable year-round.

