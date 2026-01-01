Move beyond text recommendations with VidR. By using video, you allow others to feel the credibility and authority behind your claims. LORii.ai positions itself as a ChatGPT alternative for educators, executives, and professionals across various industries.

In a crowded applicant pool, VidR cuts through the noise with authentic voices, facial cues, and nuances that written praise alone can’t convey.

A letter gets read. A video gets felt. Adding voice to your letter makes every recommendation unforgettable.” — LORii user

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For centuries, the letter of recommendation has followed a familiar form: structured paragraphs on letterhead, formal prose, and a signature at the bottom. The recommendation letter has changed very little since the days of ancient Rome. From the original litterae commendaticiae to the polished endorsements used in graduate applications today, the core format remains remarkably consistent.That era is ending. LORii, an AI-powered recommendation platform from STEAMid, is rolling out VidR: a new feature that lets educators add video and audio to their written letters. According to LORii’s developers, VidR represents the most significant evolution in personal recommendation or reference practices since the typewriter.Consider what happens when an admissions committee reads a recommendation letter. They see words praising a student's intellectual curiosity, work ethic, and potential for success. What they cannot see is the professor's face lighting up when discussing this particular student. They cannot hear the warmth in their voice, the specific emphasis on certain qualities, the genuine enthusiasm that distinguishes heartfelt advocacy from obligatory praise.Research in communication has long established that the majority of human expression occurs through non-verbal channels such as tone, facial expression, and gesture. A written recommendation, no matter how eloquent, captures only a fraction of what a recommender truly wants to convey about their student.VidR addresses this fundamental limitation. Through the feature, recommenders can record a video or audio message that accompanies their written letter. Recipients of the letter access the multimedia content by scanning a QR code or clicking on the link embedded in the PDF document, after identity verification ensures appropriate privacy.The potential applications extend across the entire spectrum of recommendation scenarios. For graduate school applications, a professor's verbal endorsement can convey nuanced assessments of research potential that formal prose struggles to capture. For medical residency applications, a clinical supervisor's recorded reflections can demonstrate the emotional intelligence and interpersonal warmth that define excellent physicians. For a competitive high-tech job, a recorded praise on someone’s ability to deliver under pressure can be the deciding factor on who lands a sought-after highly-paid position. For international students, video recommendations offer even greater value. When applying across cultural and linguistic boundaries, a recommender's non-verbal communication can transcend the limitations of translated text. Admissions committees can see and hear the authentic relationship between student and mentor, regardless of language differences.In an era when top graduate programs receive thousands of applications and admissions committees face the impossible task of distinguishing among highly qualified candidates, differentiation matters most. Written recommendations inevitably begin to blend together after reviewing hundreds of letters. A video recommendation breaks through this uniformity transforming an abstract endorsement into a human moment. LORii's implementation of video recommendations includes important security considerations. Identity verification protocols ensure that only intended recipients (admissions committees, hiring managers, fellowship selection panels, etc.) can access the multimedia content. This protection acknowledges that recorded endorsements contain sensitive personal information that requires appropriate safeguards.The seamless integration with traditional written recommendations also allows institutions to adopt multimedia recommendations gradually, maintaining compatibility with existing processes while opening new possibilities for more complete, more human advocacy.VidR represents more than a new feature; it signals a broader evolution in how education thinks about advocacy and evaluation in the age of AI-generated text. As technology makes richer forms of communication increasingly practical, the question becomes not whether recommendations will evolve beyond pure text, but how quickly and in what forms.For the students whose futures depend on strong recommendations, and the educators who want to give them every possible advantage, LORii's embrace of multimedia represents a meaningful expansion of what advocacy can mean. The letter of recommendation is becoming something more: a complete portrait of potential, told in every dimension that human communication allows.---Media Contact: For press inquiries, please visit lorii.ai About LORii : LORii was developed by STEAMid to modernize recommendation letters. The platform is trusted by educators and other professionals at leading institutions worldwide. LORii's mission is to simplify the recommendation process while enhancing the authenticity and impact of every letter.

