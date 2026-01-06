Navy Federal Credit Union and Chase Named America’s Most Trusted® Mortgage Lender and Retail Bank Brands for 2026

Findings reflect how consumers assess brand reliability, customer experience, and institutional credibility when selecting mortgage and banking providers.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today released the results of two 2026 America’s Most Trustedfinancial services studies, identifying the brands consumers trust most when shopping for mortgage lending and retail banking services. The findings reveal distinct trust patterns across the two categories, with consumers placing the highest confidence in Navy Federal Credit Union among mortgage lenders and in Chase among retail banks.Both studies are based on large national samples of consumers who reported actively shopping for financial services within the past 12 months. Respondents evaluated the brands they considered during the purchase decision process, and the results were reported as both Net Trust Quotient Scores and Star Ratings, providing a clear, comparable measure of brand trust across the marketplace.America’s Most TrustedMortgage Lender BrandThe 2026 America’s Most TrustedMortgage Lender Study identified Navy Federal Credit Union as the most trusted mortgage lender brand among consumers shopping for mortgage services. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 101.3 and a five-star trust rating, Navy Federal earned the highest overall trust ranking among the most widely recognized mortgage lenders in the study.This year’s mortgage rankings are based on 13,701 consumer opinions from individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for a mortgage within the past year. The study evaluated 15 of the most commonly considered mortgage lenders, providing insight into the national brands most visible to consumers during the borrowing process.Brands appearing in the 2026 rankings included Navy Federal Credit Union, United Wholesale Mortgage, Chase, Newrez, Fairway Independent Mortgage, U.S. Bank, CrossCountry Mortgage, Citi, Pennymac, Bank of America, PNC Bank, Citizens Bank, Rocket Mortgage, LoanDepot, and Wells Fargo. While many lenders received moderate trust ratings, Navy Federal’s five-star performance and leading index score positioned it clearly at the top of the category in 2026.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-mortgage-lender-brands America’s Most TrustedRetail Bank BrandThe Lifestory Research 2026 America’s Most TrustedRetail Bank Study identified Chase as the most trusted retail bank brand among consumers evaluating banking services. Chase received a Net Trust Quotient Score of 100.9 and a five-star trust rating, earning the highest overall trust ranking among the leading retail banking brands measured in the study.The 2026 retail banking rankings are based on 14,318 consumer opinions from individuals who reported actively shopping for banking services within the prior 12 months. The study evaluated 11 of the most recognized and frequently shopped retail banks, reflecting the institutions most commonly considered by consumers across the United States.Brands appearing in the rankings included Chase, Capital One, Citibank, U.S. Bank, Truist, Bank of America, PNC Bank, TD Bank, Citizens Bank, BMO Bank, and Wells Fargo. Chase’s five-star rating and leading index score make it the strongest performer in consumer trust for 2026, reflecting positive perceptions of brand stability, accessibility, and the overall customer experience.For more information, visit the study page: For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-retail-bank-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.