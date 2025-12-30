David J. Crantz: Why 41 Years of Human Judgment Still Outperform AI in Hard Money Lending

Founder and Owner Of Signature Capital Group

David J Crantz Weighs In On The Future of Private Lending In Spite Of The AI Revolution

“You can’t program instinct,” Crantz notes. “You earn it—deal by deal, cycle by cycle.” A Human Advantage in a Digital Age” — David J. Crantz

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes underwriting, credit models, and deal screening across real estate finance, one of the industry’s most seasoned voices is offering a timely reminder: technology can process data—but it cannot replace discernment.David J. Crantz, founder of Signature Capital Group and a 41-year veteran of hard money and real estate lending, is once again weighing in on the future of private lending as a multiple-time contributing writer to The Scotsman Guide—the most trusted and widely read publication in the mortgage and private lending industry.For decades, The Scotsman Guide has been the definitive authority for mortgage professionals, lenders, and investors nationwide, known for its rigorous editorial standards and data-driven insights. Crantz’s repeated inclusion as a contributor places him among a select group of industry leaders whose perspectives shape how capital is deployed in real-world markets.“AI is exceptional at identifying patterns,” says Crantz. “But lending isn’t just patterns—it’s people, property, timing, and context. Those nuances don’t live in a yes-or-no decision tree.”Where AI Stops—and Experience BeginsCrantz acknowledges that AI-driven underwriting has improved efficiency, speed, and consistency. However, he cautions that rigid algorithmic filters often reject viable deals that experienced human lenders recognize as fundable opportunities.“Most AI models are designed to eliminate risk, not to understand it,” Crantz explains. “But private lending has always been about measured risk, not avoidance. A borrower with a story, a property with a twist, or a market in transition can easily get blocked by automated systems—while a seasoned lender sees the upside.”Drawing from more than four decades of lending cycles, recessions, booms, and regulatory shifts, Crantz emphasizes that context is the currency of private money—something software alone cannot replicate.The Scotsman Guide PerspectiveCrantz’s insights have been featured in The Scotsman Guide precisely because they bridge modern capital markets with old-school lending wisdom. The publication’s readership—comprised of top mortgage brokers, private lenders, and institutional players—relies on contributors like Crantz to separate theory from reality.“You can’t program instinct,” Crantz notes. “You earn it—deal by deal, cycle by cycle.”A Human Advantage in a Digital AgeAs capital markets increasingly lean on automation, Crantz believes the future belongs to firms that blend AI efficiency with human judgment, not replace it.“The best lenders will use AI as a tool, not a gatekeeper,” he says. “Because the deals that build real wealth are rarely perfect on paper—but they make perfect sense to someone who’s been there before.”With over 41 years in the trenches of hard money lending, David J. Crantz continues to be a steady voice of clarity—reminding the industry that experience doesn’t compete with technology; it completes it.About David J. CrantzDavid J. Crantz is the founder of Signature Capital Group and a nationally recognized authority in private lending and real estate finance. With more than four decades of experience, he is a frequent contributor to The Scotsman Guide and a trusted resource for investors seeking disciplined, real-world lending insight.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.