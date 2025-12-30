Governor Newsom to deliver State of the State Address next week

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver his State of the State address before a joint session of the California Legislature on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

WHERE: California State Capitol*

WHEN: Morning of Thursday, January 8, 2026

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, the Governor’s YouTube page, and the Governor’s Instagram page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

** NOTE: Media interested in attending the event must be credentialed by the Office of Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas. Credential requests must be submitted to Nick.Miller@asm.ca.gov by 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2026. Applicants will receive an email after their request is reviewed. For more information on media credentialing, contact the Assembly Speaker’s Office.