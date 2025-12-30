Stories from Sometimes a Great Podcast - Dec. 29, 2025: Season 1, Episode 36

Story name

Episode Title

Episode Number

APD–OEP North Bend Mobile-Outage Response

Great British Brilliance! It’s a Pod-off

16

Ashlee Paspart

"P"s – and Whole Bunch of Other Letters – in a Pod!

13

Chelsea Miller, Stephanie Kirkland & Shawn Winkler-Rios

A Visit to the Home De-POD!

18

Christy Allman, Chelsea Miller & Stephanie Kirkland

A Visit to the Home De-POD!

18

Chris Vassar, Michelle Carmona & Jaime Baldwin

"P"s – and Whole Bunch of Other Letters – in a Pod!

13

Douglas County Parent Advisory Council

Great British Brilliance! It’s a Pod-off

16

Douglas County Parent Advisory Council (CW & Ford Family Foundation Collaboration)

Great British Brilliance! It’s a Pod-off

16

ERG Statewide Hygiene-Kit Collaboration

Houston, We Have a Podcast!

4

Healing Conversations Program

We Don’t Pod No Stinkin’ Badgers!

15

James Sorrells

"P"s – and Whole Bunch of Other Letters – in a Pod!

13

Jeff Hauck, Justus Eaglesmith & Kevin Carman

A Visit to the Home De-POD!

18

Michelle Stewart & John Manning

A Visit to the Home De-POD!

18

Michelle Stewart & John Manning

A Visit to the Home De-POD!

18

Moises (“Moy”) Lemus

"P"s – and Whole Bunch of Other Letters – in a Pod!

13

Moises (“Moy”) Lemus

"P"s – and Whole Bunch of Other Letters – in a Pod!

13

ODHS Brand Refresh

WOWI That’s an awesome truck!

7

ODHS Employee Resource Groups (ERG Hygiene-Kit Collaboration)

Houston, We Have a Podcast!

4

OEP & IT Integration Team

A Visit to the Home De-POD!

18

OEP AI Tool Launch

Great British Brilliance! It’s a Pod-off

16

Portland Midtown CW + Alberta SSP/OE Continuity

WOWI That’s an awesome truck!

7

Rachelle Lambert

We Don’t Pod No Stinkin’ Badgers!

15

Rachelle Lambert

We Don’t Pod No Stinkin’ Badgers!

15

SAGE ERG

It's Pod to School Time

11

Trauma AWARE Team

TGIP! It's Must See OD-TV!

14



