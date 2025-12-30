Submit Release
Stories from Sometimes a Great Podcast - Dec. 29, 2025: Season 1, Episode 36

Story name
Episode Title
Episode Number
APD–OEP North Bend Mobile-Outage Response
Great British Brilliance! It’s a Pod-off
16
Ashlee Paspart
"P"s – and Whole Bunch of Other Letters – in a Pod!
13
Chelsea Miller, Stephanie Kirkland & Shawn Winkler-Rios
A Visit to the Home De-POD!
18
Christy Allman, Chelsea Miller & Stephanie Kirkland
A Visit to the Home De-POD!
18
Chris Vassar, Michelle Carmona & Jaime Baldwin
"P"s – and Whole Bunch of Other Letters – in a Pod!
13
Douglas County Parent Advisory Council
Great British Brilliance! It’s a Pod-off
16
Douglas County Parent Advisory Council (CW & Ford Family Foundation Collaboration)
Great British Brilliance! It’s a Pod-off
16
ERG Statewide Hygiene-Kit Collaboration
Houston, We Have a Podcast!
4
Healing Conversations Program
We Don’t Pod No Stinkin’ Badgers!
15
James Sorrells
"P"s – and Whole Bunch of Other Letters – in a Pod!
13
Jeff Hauck, Justus Eaglesmith & Kevin Carman
A Visit to the Home De-POD!
18
Michelle Stewart & John Manning
A Visit to the Home De-POD!
18
Michelle Stewart & John Manning
A Visit to the Home De-POD!
18
Moises (“Moy”) Lemus
"P"s – and Whole Bunch of Other Letters – in a Pod!
13
Moises (“Moy”) Lemus
"P"s – and Whole Bunch of Other Letters – in a Pod!
13
ODHS Brand Refresh
WOWI That’s an awesome truck!
7
ODHS Employee Resource Groups (ERG Hygiene-Kit Collaboration)
Houston, We Have a Podcast!
4
OEP & IT Integration Team
A Visit to the Home De-POD!
18
OEP AI Tool Launch
Great British Brilliance! It’s a Pod-off
16
Portland Midtown CW + Alberta SSP/OE Continuity
WOWI That’s an awesome truck!
7
Rachelle Lambert
We Don’t Pod No Stinkin’ Badgers!
15
Rachelle Lambert
We Don’t Pod No Stinkin’ Badgers!
15
SAGE ERG
It's Pod to School Time
11
Trauma AWARE Team
TGIP! It's Must See OD-TV!
14

