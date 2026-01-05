Psychotherapy in Guelph Becomes More Accessible in 2026 as per Ontario’s HST Exemption, for Clients Across Canada & USA

Marinela Trickett, RP – Clinic Director at Trickett Psychotherapy & Counselling, leads the clinic’s mission to expand trauma-informed, affordable care in Guelph and across Canada. Trickett Psychotherapy & Counselling | 34 Harvard Road Guelph Ontario Illustration highlighting cross-border access to psychotherapy services from Guelph, Ontario, extending to clients across Canada and the United States as 2026 begins.

As 2026 begins, Trickett Psychotherapy & Counselling in Guelph expands in-person and virtual sessions, offering HST exempt care across Ontario, Canada & USA.

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a New Year Begins, Ontario Quietly Makes Psychotherapy More Accessible.

There is something about the first days of a new year that invites honesty. The calendar turns, inboxes are slow, and routines pause just long enough for a question to surface — sometimes gently, sometimes insistently - How am I really doing? Not professionally, not publicly, but privately.

As 2026 begins, more Canadians are asking that question out loud. And increasingly, they are answering it not with resolutions scribbled on paper, but with a deeper commitment; to seek support, clarity, and care for their mental health.

What many still don’t realize is that, in Ontario, the path to psychotherapy is more accessible than it appears. Under existing federal tax rules, psychotherapy services provided by registered professionals are exempt from HST, a detail that meaningfully reduces the cost of care. It is not a new reform, nor a headline-grabbing policy change, but it is a practical reality; one that quietly lowers financial barriers at a time when demand for mental health services continues to rise among professionals, families, and young adults alike.

Cost clarity matters. Trust matters too.

In Guelph, Ontario, one clinic is responding to this moment with both intention and expansion. Trickett Psychotherapy & Counselling has recently opened its second location at 34 Harvard Road N1G 4V8 in Guelph, offering in-person psychotherapy in a discreet, comfortable setting designed to support privacy and reflection. At the same time, the clinic continues to provide secure on-line psychotherapy sessions to clients across Canada and the United States through encrypted platforms that meet strict privacy and compliance standards. The approach reflects a modern and needed adaptation to society’s need.

What was once spoken about in whispers is now discussed openly; in offices, among partners, and within professional circles. Psychotherapy is no longer framed solely as a last resort, but increasingly as a form of maintenance and success tool. Where sessions are The place to regulate emotions, process experiences, and build resilience in a world that rarely slows down.

This new mind sent is especially visible among younger professionals and couples, who are more willing than previous generations to acknowledge stress, anxiety, trauma, and emotional dysregulation — and to seek structured support before crisis takes hold.

Clinically, the need for specialized care has never been more evident. While many mental health practices offer general counselling, fewer are structured to support complex emotional regulation and trauma-related conditions that require depth, continuity, and advanced clinical training.

Trickett Psychotherapy & Counselling specializes in the treatment of Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) — two conditions that often remain misunderstood, underdiagnosed, or inadequately supported despite their significant impact on individuals, relationships, and professional life.

Borderline Personality Disorder affects an estimated one to two percent of the general population, with higher prevalence in clinical settings, and is increasingly recognized among adults seeking therapy later in life. PTSD and complex trauma presentations continue to emerge across demographics, often linked to prolonged stress, relational trauma, or cumulative life experiences rather than single events.

Alongside its core specialization in BPD and PTSD, Trickett Psychotherapy Guelph also supports individuals experiencing mental struggles such as: anxiety, chronic stress, anger and emotional dysregulation, and trauma-related challenges that includes couples and family therapy as well. Registered psychotherapists work collaboratively with clients, drawing from a range of evidence informed modalities and tailoring treatment to each individual’s history, goals, and capacity for change.

Yet the Trickett Psychotherapy & Counselling’s philosophy extends beyond client care alone.

As the profession evolves, so does the responsibility to ensure ethical grounding, reflective practice, and clinical accountability among practitioners themselves. Which is the reason why Marinela Trickett who is a Registered Psychotherapist in Guelph with over 16 years of experience also offers professional supervision to other practitioners, addressing a gap faced by many newly graduated psychotherapists who enter practice without a properly sustained mentorship or structured clinical guidance offered by professionals with at least 10 years on the field.

Marinela Trickett, Founder and General Director of the clinic, sees having Regular Supervision as a Must. Not only for professional development, but for client’s safety and therapeutic integrity.

“Now that the taboo around psychotherapy is lifting and the mask is coming off,” she says, “more people are realizing the importance of having a counsellor — not because something is wrong, but because life is demanding.”

“At the same time, many talented psychotherapists entered the field without the benefit of ongoing professional supervision. We believe supervision keeps therapists grounded in reality, aligned with best practices, and connected to the responsibility that comes with this work. When we stop learning, we stop growing — and in this profession, growth is not optional.”

For clients in the United States, particularly those navigating insurance limitations or seeking greater flexibility, secure on-line psychotherapy sessions with a Canadian trusted Psychotherapist can also offer a confidential and structured alternative; accessible from home or office, without compromising professional standards.

As the new year takes shape, the invitation is not dramatic. It is simple.

You do not need to be at a breaking point to speak to someone. You do not need to have the perfect words. And you do not need to carry everything alone!

To help individuals explore whether psychotherapy is the right next step, Trickett Psychotherapy & Counselling offers a complimentary 15-minute phone consultation, providing space to ask questions, clarify needs, and begin, if and when the time feels right.

