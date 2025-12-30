As Millions Enter Retirement Each Year, New 2026 Planning Tool Highlights The Non-Financial Realities of The Transition

Go! Rock Your Retirement 2026 Cover Quarterly Values Exercise from Go! 2026 Workbook Page January Cover Page from Go! Rock Your Retirement 2026

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retirement in America is changing fast. Millions of adults are stepping out of full-time work and into a chapter that offers freedom yet often raises an unexpected question: What now? Across the country, retirees are finding that leaving work is the easy part. What comes next — the rhythm of daily life, the search for meaning, the shift in identity — can be far more complex than expected. Even with solid financial plans, many enter retirement wishing they had paid equal attention to the human side of the transition.A national Age Wave study found that 53% of retirees wish they had spent more time planning the non-financial side of retirement — how they will use their time, stay connected and build a sense of purpose.The scale of this transition is significant. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 10,000 to 12,000 Americans turn 65 every day, and Pew Research reports that more than half of U.S. adults 65+ are already fully retired, a number poised to grow as older Gen Xers join Baby Boomers in leaving the workforce.A Holistic Tool For A Common ChallengeIn response to this growing need, transatlantic coaching practice Blossom & Blaze has released the 2026 edition of Go! Rock Your Retirement: Your Best Life Planner, a guided resource designed to help retirees shape a purposeful, connected and personally meaningful year.“Retirees often realize that once the novelty of free time fades, they need a structure that supports well-being and a sense of identity,” said Anna Quinne, co-founder of Blossom & Blaze. “This is where many feel least prepared.”A Simple Structure That Supports Well-BeingThe planner — which features inspirational quotes and nearly three dozen original photos from across the globe — begins with three reflective tools, and a Wheel of Life snapshot provides a personalized starting point, helping users highlight areas of life that deserve more attention.From there, the planner guides users through:• Quarterly Renewals to revisit values and clarify intentions• Monthly Themes & Prompts that spark insight and curiosity• Weekly Spreads with space to note daily activities, appointments and goals, paired with reflections on gratitude, self-care and a meaningful Weekly Win• A Year-End Review returning to the Wheel of Life to observe what has shifted across the year“Small, intentional actions are what give shape and rhythm to a meaningful retirement,” said co-founder Trie Angeleva. “Many retirees crave a practical way to discover — and stay connected to — what matters most.”Growing Demand for Non-Financial Retirement ResourcesAmazon’s retirement category remains dominated by financial guides, despite research from the National Institute on Aging linking purpose, social engagement and emotional well-being to improved long-term health outcomes. Tools that support these non-financial dimensions are increasingly sought by retirees navigating the transition from work to a new daily identity.AvailabilityThe 2026 U.S. edition of Go! Rock Your Retirement is available on Amazon for $32.99. The UK edition is available for ￡29.99. More information is available at the Blossom & Blaze website ###About Blossom & BlazeBlossom & Blaze is a transatlantic coaching practice founded by Anna Quinne and Trie Angeleva. Their work focuses on supporting retirees and midlife adults through research-informed tools that promote well-being, purpose and meaningful engagement in the next chapter of life.

