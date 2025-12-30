Evanston Cleaning Company Rings in 2026 with New Services, Helping Chicago Residents and Businesses Start the Year Fresh

Evanston Cleaning Company Logo

Evanston Cleaning Co. kicks off 2026 with expanded eco-friendly home & office cleaning in Greater Chicago. Use code Grand25 for $25 off your first clean!

EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evanston Cleaning Company Rings in 2026 with Expanded Services, Helping Greater Chicago Area Residents and Businesses Start the Year FreshLocal Company's "New Year, New Clean" Initiative Offers Deep Cleaning Solutions for Post-Holiday ResetAs Greater Chicago residents and businesses embrace the new year, Evanston Cleaning Company is helping them start 2026 with fresh, organized, and spotless spaces. Since its April 2025 launch, the locally owned service has completed over 370 professional cleanings and is seeing strong demand for its comprehensive residential and commercial offerings.Founded by Patrick Chism, Evanston Cleaning Company is known for its eco-friendly practices and ability to handle everything from family homes to specialized commercial facilities, including fraternities, fire stations, funeral homes, and Airbnb properties."January is the perfect time for a fresh start," says Owner Patrick Chism. "After the holiday chaos, people want to declutter and deep clean to support their goals for the year ahead. That’s exactly what we help them do."Industry-Leading Customer Retention Drives Growth The company’s success is built on trust and consistency, boasting an impressive 35% recurring customer rate—significantly higher than industry averages."Our recurring rate speaks to our team's dedication," Chism explains. "We don't just clean; we build relationships. Our clients know they can count on us to show up on time and treat their spaces with respect."The team of approximately 10 professionally trained, background-checked cleaners serves residential and commercial clients throughout Evanston, Chicago, Skokie, Winnetka, and Lincolnwood.Eco-Friendly Cleaning for Health-Conscious Clients As consumers prioritize sustainability, the company’s eco-friendly approach has become a key differentiator. They offer pet-friendly, fragrance-free, and environmentally responsible supplies, ensuring safe spaces for families and employees."We believe clean spaces shouldn't come at the expense of health," says Chism. "Our eco-friendly options give peace of mind to those with children, pets, or chemical sensitivities."Service highlights include:Same-day cleaning availability for urgent needsDeep cleaning: windows, refrigerators, ovens, and moreFlexible scheduling for residential and commercial clientsTransparent, competitive pricingInsured and bonded for complete protectionMove-in/move-out cleaning specialistsCommercial Cleaning Expertise for Diverse Facilities Evanston Cleaning Company stands out through its extensive commercial portfolio. The company serves Northwestern University fraternities, local fire stations, funeral homes, and small businesses—demonstrating versatility few local competitors can match."We understand that a fraternity house has different needs than a funeral home or an office," Chism noted. "Our team is trained to adapt to any environment with professional precision."New Year Special: Grand25 and Recurring Discounts To welcome new clients in 2026, the company continues its "Grand25" promotion—$25 off the first cleaning for new customers. They also offer recurring discounts of 10%–20% for monthly and weekly schedules."Whether you need a one-time deep clean or a recurring schedule, we make the process simple, affordable, and stress-free," Chism says.Commitment to Community Beyond cleaning, the company supports the local economy through job creation and community investment. Based in Evanston, the team takes pride in serving their neighbors throughout Greater Chicago."Every clean is an opportunity to support our community," Chism emphasized. "We’re building relationships that strengthen our local economy and improve quality of life."About Evanston Cleaning Company Founded in 2025, Evanston Cleaning Company provides reliable, eco-friendly residential and commercial cleaning across the Greater Chicago area. For more information, visit https://evanstoncleaningcompany.com/ or use code "Grand25" for $25 off your first clean.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.