Stanley Slaczka Announces Release of The Structure of Perseverance

This system works

IRWIN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-Winning Author Stanley Slaczka is releasing that he has multiple awards and he wrote the book "The Structure of Perseverance" which is available on multiple platforms. The book is offered in his website https://stanleyslaczka.com His awards include, "International Impact Book Award", "Author of the Year Finalist", and "Best Personal Development Author in New York of 2025!" This system works!

