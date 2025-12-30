Barrow County, GA (December 30, 2025) - At the request of the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Barrow County. One man was shot and injured in the incident. No officers were injured.

On December 30, 2025, at about 10:30 a.m., Barrow County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Auburn Police Department officers were in the 500 block of Mt. Moriah Rd. to serve an arrest warrant. While at that location, a man in a vehicle attempted to run over two of the officers on scene. One deputy fired his weapon at the driver of the vehicle. The man was hit once and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The man injured by the gunfire was not the person wanted for arrest, but had active warrants for his arrest.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.