As More Americans Turn to Self-Employment, Rob Tillman Named 2025 Best Business Coach by Best of Small Business Awards

The 2025 Best Business Coach Award was presented to Rob Tillman as layoffs, AI adoption and job uncertainty drive more Americans toward entrepreneurship.

I see this award as a reflection of the smart, talented and driven professionals I’ve worked with, whose real-world outcomes gave voters and judges a basis for their decision.” — Rob Tillman - 2025 Best Business Coach Award Winner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As economic pressure, workplace disruption and shifting attitudes toward employment push more Americans toward working for themselves, Rob Tillman has been named Best Business Coach in the 2025 Best of Small Business Awards, a national recognition program presented by Small Business Expo.

Across the U.S. workforce, traditional employment paths have grown less predictable. Layoffs, uneven hiring and the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence have altered job prospects for both early-career and experienced professionals. At the same time, millennials and Gen Z continue to show a strong preference for independence and flexible work, even as many report difficulty securing stable roles. For older professionals, prolonged job searches and age-related hiring barriers have pushed some toward self-employment as a practical alternative.

Those trends have contributed to a steady rise in entrepreneurship driven as much by necessity as by choice, increasing the need for credible guidance for new and transitioning business owners.

The Best of Small Business Awards were launched in 2018 and are entering their eighth year. According to the organizers, the program is the largest annual U.S. business recognition initiative focused on small and mid-sized businesses, with awards spanning a broad range of industries and categories. The awards are based on public nominations and voting, then reviewed by the Finalists Executive Judging Committee.

The recognition Tillman received highlights the role of business coaching within a broader ecosystem of resources small business owners increasingly rely on as they navigate economic uncertainty and increasing competition.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for work focused on supporting small business owners and solopreneurs,” Tillman said. “I see this award as a reflection of the smart, talented and driven professionals I’ve worked with, whose real-world outcomes gave voters and judges a basis for their decision.”

Tillman was previously included on Top 10 and Top 20 entrepreneur lists published in USA Today and Men’s Journal, respectively.

