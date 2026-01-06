Caesarstone Named America’s Most Trusted® Countertop Brand for 2026

Results are part of the 2026 America’s Most Trusted® independent consumer opinion research program.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of its 2026 America’s Most TrustedCountertop Brand Study, identifying Caesarstone as the most trusted countertop brand among consumers considering new countertop purchases for their homes. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 107.3, Caesarstone earned the highest overall trust rating among the nation’s most widely recognized countertop brands. The 2026 findings reflect strong levels of consumer confidence in Caesarstone’s design quality, durability, and long-term performance across a range of residential applications.The 2026 rankings are based on feedback from 5,285 individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for countertops within the past 12 months. Participants evaluated the brands they considered during the purchase decision process, providing insight into how shoppers assess aesthetics, material performance, and overall brand reputation when selecting countertop products. Because the study evaluates the brands most frequently considered by consumers, the results provide a meaningful view of trust across the national countertop market.Caesarstone ranked first among seven major countertop brands included in the study, finishing ahead of Silestone, Staron, Cambria, Corian, Wilsonart, and Formica. These brands represent the manufacturers most commonly reviewed and compared by shoppers across a range of material types and price points. While several brands earned favorable trust ratings, Caesarstone emerged as the clear leader in consumer confidence for 2026.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-countertop-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

