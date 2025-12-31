Raincoat Roofing Earns National Honors and Drives Community Impact Across Chicagoland in 2025

Raincoat Roofing www.raincoatroofing.com RR 2025 YEAR IN REVIEW

Raincoat Roofing celebrates a year of community giving, industry honors, and partnerships supporting families and well-being throughout Chicagoland.

I think this year has really shown the character of Raincoat. It's simple in my mind really, we can help, so we will help. Every chance we get.” — Sarah Sutton‑Shouse, Director of Service Operations

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raincoat Roofing closes out 2025 following a year defined by national recognition, exceptional customer satisfaction, and a strong commitment to community engagement across Chicago and Northern Illinois. As a leading commercial, industrial, and residential roofing contractor, Raincoat Roofing continued to set the standard for safety, leadership, and service—both on the roof and in the communities it serves.The year began with a historic achievement at the 2025 International Roofing Expo (IRE) in San Antonio, Texas, where Raincoat Roofing became the only company in event history to earn both of the industry’s top individual honors in the same year: the Roofing Alliance Most Valuable Player Award and the Rising Star Award from National Women in Roofing (NWIR) . These accolades recognized Raincoat’s leadership, safety culture, workforce development initiatives, and growing influence within the national roofing industry.Raincoat Roofing’s relationship with National Women in Roofing (NWIR) extends beyond awards. Throughout 2025, Raincoat proudly served as a sponsor of the NWIR Northern Illinois Council ( www.facebook.com/groups/ NWIR Northern Illinois Council), supporting its mission to advance careers, strengthen leadership pipelines, and promote education, mentorship, and inclusion within the roofing industry. The Northern Illinois Council plays a critical role in workforce development across Chicagoland by creating opportunities for professional growth, technical education, and community service—values that closely align with Raincoat’s commitment to safety, training, and long-term industry sustainability.Through its sponsorship and active involvement, Raincoat Roofing supported NWIR-led initiatives that combined professional development with meaningful community outreach, reinforcing the importance of leadership at both the local and national levels of the roofing industry.Throughout 2025, Raincoat Roofing remained deeply involved in philanthropic efforts across Chicagoland. In March, the company partnered with DuPage and Chicago South Suburbs Habitat for Humanity | Habitat for Humanity for a Corporate Build Day, helping construct a home to support safe and stable housing for a local family.Community service continued in June when Raincoat Roofing donated more than $3,000 to The Salvation Army https://www.salvationarmyusa.org through the Chicago Wolves Score for Charity initiative. In July, Raincoat team members volunteered with Sarah’s Circle (Sarah's Circle - Helping Women Rebuild Their Lives in Chicago, Illinois), serving breakfast and providing lunch to women experiencing homelessness in Chicago. Later in the year, through the NWIR “From Her to Her” initiative, Raincoat helped assemble 214 essential-goods kits, exceeding the original goal to further support Sarah’s Circle programs.Ahead of the school year, Raincoat Roofing contributed to Lakefront’s Fill the Backpack Drive, supplying school materials for a preschool class serving children experiencing homelessness throughout Chicagoland. In August, Raincoat also sponsored the Pink Army Foundation, supporting its community mud run focused on health, environmental responsibility, and overall community well-being.In the fall, Raincoat Roofing was invited to attend The Salvation Army USA 2025 William Booth Society Annual Dinner at the Art Institute of Chicago, recognizing organizations and leaders making a lasting impact across the city."I think this year has really shown the character of Raincoat. We as people need to leave better in our wake and being able to spearhead our philanthropic work is a way for me to make sure we stay humble. It's simple in my mind really- We can help, So we will help. Every chance we get." — Sarah Sutton-Shouse, Director of Service Operations at Raincoat Roofing and The Head Chair of NWiR Northern Illinois CouncilIn late October, Raincoat Roofing sponsored the Naperville Pumpkin Race, benefiting the Turning Pointe Autism Foundation. Supporting autism advocacy is especially meaningful to Raincoat, as many team members have seen its impact within their own families, making this cause particularly close to home.In November, Raincoat Roofing provided sponsorship and donation support for the SHARE Program Fundraising Gala, benefiting the Leyden Family Service & Mental Health Center ( https://www.leydenfamilyservice.org ), reinforcing the company’s commitment to mental health and family support services across Northern Illinois.Raincoat Roofing capped off its year of community service on December 8, partnering once again with The Salvation Army and the NWIR Northern Illinois Council for the annual Holiday Food Box Packing Event. Volunteers packed 1,000 food boxes, providing holiday meals for 4,000 individuals across the region.To conclude 2025, Raincoat Roofing was named BusinessRate’s Best of 2025 Roofing Contractor , an honor driven by verified customer reviews and satisfaction. The recognition highlights Raincoat’s continued focus on clear communication, safety-first practices, and high-quality workmanship across commercial, industrial, and residential roofing projects.Looking ahead to 2026, Raincoat Roofing remains committed to delivering reliable roofing solutions while continuing to invest in the communities, organizations, and industry partners that define its success.About Raincoat Roofing:Raincoat Roofing is a Chicago-based commercial, industrial, and residential roofing contractor serving Chicagoland and Illinois suburbs. Known for quality craftsmanship, safety leadership, and community involvement, Raincoat Roofing is committed to protecting buildings and strengthening the communities it serves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.