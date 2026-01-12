Connect Worldwide Partners with Canuckiwi, Expands Global Network to Australia, New Zealand and Canada

Connect Worldwide a global leader in destination representation partners with Canuckiwi and expands Global Network to Australia, New Zealand and Canada

We are thrilled to welcome Canuckiwi to CWW Connect Worldwide,” “Their expertise in destination marketing will be an invaluable asset. This partnership significantly enhances our capabilities.” — Eric Otto, Founder CWW

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connect Worldwide (CWW), a global leader in marketing and sales solutions for hotel brands and tourism destinations , today announced a strategic partnership with Canuckiwi Ltd., which operates tourism marketing offices in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. This partnership strengthens CWW’s global presence and reinforces its commitment to expanding international market reach for clients.Strategic Partnership OverviewCanuckiwi Ltd. supports destination organizations, travel suppliers and tourism companies in achieving measurable, high-impact results through:• Insight-driven strategy development• Market-access and business-growth solutions• Deep analysis and innovative marketing approaches• Real-world expertise and strong industry relationshipsThe Canuckiwi team brings extensive tourism experience and long-standing partnerships with tour operators, travel media, digital influencers, airlines and key stakeholders across Australia, New Zealand and Canada.Leadership Statements“We are thrilled to welcome Canuckiwi to CWW Connect Worldwide,”— Eric Otto, Founder & CEO, Connect Worldwide“Their expertise in destination marketing will be an invaluable asset as we pursue the growth objectives of our destination clients. This partnership significantly enhances our global sales and marketing capabilities.”“We are honored to join Connect Worldwide and contribute to its mission of delivering best-in-class solutions,”— Corey Marshall, Founder & CEO, Canuckiwi Ltd.“I look forward to collaborating with the global CWW team to further strengthen its reputation as an industry leader.”About Connect Worldwide LLCConnect Worldwide (CWW) is a global sales and marketing company supporting tourism destinations, independent hotels, hotel brands and travel-related companies with a focus on international market expansion and revenue growth. CWW represents more than 20 hotel brands and 25 destinations, with headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, and 21 offices worldwide.About Canuckiwi LtdFounded in 2012 by Corey Marshall and Karen McCardle, Canuckiwi Ltd. is a representation and consulting firm specializing in travel trade marketing, consumer advertising and PR strategies for tourism suppliers and destination marketing organizations. With over 20 years of industry experience, the team provides clients with access to robust in-market relationships and strategic insight across Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.