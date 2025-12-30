Porsche Seattle North Celebrates the Dawn of GTS with an Exclusive Immersive Evening Experience

LYNNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swickard Auto Group is pleased to announce the successful celebration of The Dawn of GTS, an exclusive Porsche Seattle North experience held on October 23, 2025. More than 300 guests attended the event, which highlighted the evolution, precision, and heritage of Porsche’s iconic GTS lineup.Hosted at Porsche Seattle North, located at 18600 Highway 99, Lynnwood, WA, the evening offered guests an immersive 360° walkaround featuring the latest Porsche GTS models. Elevated hospitality defined the experience, with charcuterie grazing tables, an elevated culinary experience featuring passed bites and interactive stations, and a dynamic DJ set that reflected the energy and design spirit of the GTS brand. Caricature artists provided personalized keepsakes, and guests embraced the evening’s Carmine Red Cocktail Attire theme, nodding to one of Porsche’s most recognizable colors.Fueled by the enduring connection between motorsport heritage and modern performance, the Dawn of GTS brought guests, enthusiasts, and partners together for a memorable celebration of the GTS legacy."The Dawn of GTS event showed exactly what Swickard Auto Group is all about: the thrill of performance combined with genuine hospitality. Our Porsche Seattle North team works hard every day to deliver the best luxury experience in the automotive world, and this evening was a perfect example of that. We're proud to share moments like this with our guests and the Porsche community that inspires us."-Jeff Swickard, CEO of Swickard Auto GroupGuests traveled from across the region—and even from out of state—to experience the highly anticipated celebration, underscoring the strong enthusiasm surrounding Porsche’s GTS lineage. With more than 250 attendees filling the showroom, the evening brought together dedicated Porsche enthusiasts, longtime customers, and new community members united by their appreciation for performance, design, and elevated hospitality."After flying in from North Carolina, we were welcomed the moment we arrived, even with our luggage in hand. The event exceeded every expectation, from the atmosphere and crowd to the incredible culinary spread. I discovered it on Instagram, and with family in Seattle, making the trip was absolutely worth it."-Alvin J., an attendee from North CarolinaPorsche Seattle North continues to invest in events and guest programs that bring automotive excellence and community together in meaningful and memorable ways. Our location remains committed to create exceptional, hospitality-driven luxury experiences.For more information about upcoming Porsche Seattle North events or to explore the Porsche GTS lineup, please visit porscheseattlenorth.com.About Swickard Auto GroupFounded in 2014, Swickard Auto Group has grown into a leading automotive retailer with a national presence, serving guests across Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, and California. With 50+ franchises, Swickard offers a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles, along with comprehensive service and repair options.More than just an auto group, Swickard is a trusted partner dedicated to providing an unparalleled customer experience. This commitment is reflected in its focus on exceptional hospitality, extensive vehicle selection, and the Swickard Price Promise, which ensures guests receive the best possible price through a transparent, hassle-free buying journey.

Dawn of GTS event

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.