John Deere Earns Seventh Consecutive America’s Most Trusted® Lawn Mower & Tractor Brand Distinction

Study evaluates trust across ten of the nation’s most recognized and frequently considered lawn mower and tractor brands.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of its 2026 America’s Most TrustedLawn Mower & Tractor Brand Study, with John Deere once again earning the top ranking in consumer trust. In the 2026 study, John Deere achieved the highest Net Trust Quotient Score at 122.0, reflecting strong consumer confidence in the brand’s performance, durability, and long-term reliability. This year’s results mark the seventh consecutive year that consumers have identified John Deere as America’s Most TrustedLawn Mower & Tractor Brand.The 2026 rankings are based on feedback from 12,042 individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for lawn mowers and tractors within the past 12 months. Participants evaluated the brands they encountered during the purchase consideration process, providing insight into how shoppers assess quality, value, and reputation when selecting outdoor power equipment for their homes. Because the study evaluates the most widely recognized and frequently considered brands, the findings offer a reliable view of consumer confidence across the national lawn mower and tractor market.John Deere ranked first among ten major manufacturers included in the study, finishing ahead of Honda, Toro, Craftsman, Husqvarna, Troy-Bilt, Cub Cadet, Snapper, Black+Decker, and Ryobi. These brands represent the companies most commonly reviewed and compared by shoppers across a broad range of product types and price points. While many brands achieved positive trust ratings, John Deere remained the clear leader in consumer confidence for 2026. The America’s Most TrustedLawn Mower & Tractor Brand Study has been conducted annually since 2020, providing a consistent measure of how consumers perceive trust and reliability within the category.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-lawn-mower-tractor-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

