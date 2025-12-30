Restoration works for the bronze statues of the Ruins of St. Paul’s to be performed since 2 January The VR exhibition is temporarily closed for inspection and maintenance works

MACAU, December 30 - As essential maintenance for the Ruins of St. Paul’s, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) has been conducting restoration and maintenance works for the seven statues on the façade of this monument in phases since 2025. The restoration work for three of the bronze statues has been completed this year. The phase 2 project is scheduled from 2 January to 9 February, 2026, which includes repair and maintenance works for the two bronze statues on the left side of the second tier and the Jesus statue on the fourth tier. Meanwhile, scaffolding will be installed on the front façade of the monument. For public safety and implementation of the works, the archaeological site behind the Ruins of St. Paul’s (including “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s” and the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt) will be temporarily closed to the public at certain time slots (please refer to the table below). During the project period, barricades will be temporarily installed at the forecourt of the Ruins of St. Paul’s to separate the project area from the public. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.

Furthermore, the “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s” will be temporarily closed to the public from 1 to 31 January and 4 to 6 February 2026 due to equipment inspection and maintenance, as well as renovation and maintenance works of the statues. For enquiries, please contact tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.