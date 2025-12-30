Commissioner Miller Hails $50 Billion for Rural Health Care, Texas Leads the Way

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today praised President Donald J. Trump upon the announcement of a historic $50 billion investment in rural health care, the largest commitment of its kind in decades. Under President Trump’s leadership, every state will benefit with Texas set to receive a nation-leading $281 million.

“This announcement proves once again that President Trump understands rural America because he listens to the people who live and work there,” said Commissioner Miller. “While past administrations talked about helping rural communities, President Trump is delivering real results. This funding will strengthen rural hospitals, drive technology investments, support local clinics, expand emergency care, and ensure rural families are not left behind. The Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) Texas State Office of Rural Health will be a critical part of this effort, working in collaboration with Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to strengthen rural hospitals, expand access to care, and ensure rural Texans are not left behind. This funding will support rural hospitals, clinics, emergency services, and the health care workforce that keeps our rural communities strong.”

Because of Texas’s size, our agricultural strength, and the hardworking rural communities spread across this great state, Texas will receive the largest share of this funding. That means more resources for rural hospitals, more support for health care workers, and better access to care for farmers, ranchers, and small town families. This investment recognizes the critical role rural Texas plays in feeding and fueling this nation and ensures our communities have the health care infrastructure they deserve.

Commissioner Miller added, “When Texas and Texans stand together, there is nothing we cannot achieve. I also thank Governor Greg Abbot for making the proposal, backed by TDA, on behalf of the Lone Star State. Because of this historic investment, Texas will continue to set the standard for the nation on how to take care of rural America. Together, we can make Rural Texans Healthy Again.”

To read the White House announcement, click here.