Alejandro R Hernandez

ARH Global Advisors Expands Probate and Trust Real Estate Advisory Services to Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Global Advisors announced the expansion of its Probate and Trust Real Estate Advisory services to Austin and Central Texas, serving executors, trustees, fiduciaries, and professional advisors responsible for estate-held real property.The expansion reflects increased demand for fiduciary-focused real estate advisory services in high-growth markets experiencing rapid wealth creation, estate formation, and intergenerational asset transitions. Austin’s evolving estate landscape presents unique challenges for fiduciaries navigating valuation, timing, and disposition decisions involving real property.ARH Global Advisors provides advisory-first real estate services designed to support fiduciary decision-making, valuation defensibility, and risk management throughout probate and trust administration. Services are delivered in coordination with trust and estate attorneys, professional fiduciaries, and tax advisors, with clear role boundaries and an emphasis on professional discretion.“As markets like Austin mature, estate real property decisions increasingly require judgment beyond a standard transaction,” said Alejandro R. Hernandez, founder of ARH Global Advisors. “Our advisory role is to help executors and trustees evaluate real estate decisions with clarity, documentation, and fiduciary awareness—particularly in markets shaped by rapid appreciation and demographic change.”The Austin expansion complements ARH Global Advisors’ established advisory presence in Los Angeles, Newport Beach, and Manhattan, and focuses on:Executor and trustee real estate advisoryEstate property valuation guidanceProbate and trust sale oversightStrategic planning for estate-held real propertyARH Global Advisors now advises fiduciaries handling estate property throughout Austin and Central Texas, providing a structured advisory resource for complex probate and trust matters.About ARH Global AdvisorsARH Global Advisors is a professional advisory firm providing probate and trust real estate advisory services to executors, trustees, fiduciaries, and professional advisors. The firm focuses on valuation analysis, strategic guidance, and fiduciary decision support for estate-held real property in complex and evolving markets.ARH Global Advisors serves clients in Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Manhattan, and Austin.Media Contact:ARH Global AdvisorsInformation available upon requestinfo@arhconsults.com

