VetComm Hosts 2025 Christmas Gala at Sycuan Casino, Celebrating Veterans, Employees and a Year of Impact

Kate Monroe poses with Aden and Eliza Gilbert Kate Monroe gives emotional speech during 2025 Christmas Gala Employees pose with awards during 2025 Christmas Gala Kate Monroe and "Predator" actor Richard Chaves

This company exists because of the people in this room. I am profoundly grateful. The care, effort and pride you bring to this mission every single day is what makes us who we are.” — VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

EL CAJON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VetComm closed out 2025 with its annual Christmas Gala at Sycuan Casino Resort, an event that formally recognized employee excellence, honored the company’s veteran workforce and reflected on a year of significant organizational growth and impact in veteran advocacy.Employees traveled from across the United States to attend the event. As part of the celebration, VetComm provided guests with a complimentary night’s stay at the resort, allowing attendees to comfortably participate in the evening’s programming and celebrations.The festive gala featured holiday décor, dinner and entertainment, along with a formal awards ceremony recognizing outstanding employees and departments for their hard work and dedication to the veteran community throughout 2025. Departmental recognitions highlighted the collective effort required to support veterans and maintain VetComm’s high standard of service.The evening was also attended by special guests, including "The Karate Kid" star Sean Kanan, "Predator" actor Richard Chaves, as well as Formula Drift driver Chris Forsberg.A defining moment of the evening came when CEO Kate Monroe delivered a heartfelt speech honoring Aden and Eliza Gilbert, two employees she considers her own children. Monroe reflected on their personal and professional growth, their commitment to VetComm’s mission and the pride she feels watching them succeed within the organization. The tribute served as a powerful reminder of the close-knit culture VetComm strives to foster.The evening also included a moving tribute to VetComm’s veteran employees, recognizing their military service and continued dedication to serving fellow veterans. The acknowledgment highlighted the unique perspective and leadership veterans bring to the organization and reaffirmed VetComm’s commitment to honoring those who have served."Our employees, especially our veterans, are the reason we’re able to make a difference every single day," Monroe said.Hosting the gala at Sycuan Casino Resort reinforced VetComm’s connection to the San Diego community and provided an elegant setting for an evening of reflection, thanks and gratitude. As VetComm looks ahead to 2026, the gala served as a meaningful close to a year defined by growth, impact and continued veteran advocacy.For more information about VetComm, please visit VetComm.us . Media inquiries may be directed to Communications Manager Rachel Hernandez at rachel@monroemedia.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.