Droppin’ Jewelz Announces 2026 Women’s Empowerment & Awards Brunch in Philadelphia

Honoring influential women leaders, youth changemakers, and male ally honorees at a purpose-driven Philadelphia brunch on March 7, 2026.

We are gathering to bridge the gap between today’s icons and tomorrow’s leaders. This brunch reflects strength in service and the power of collective empowerment.” — Founder of Jewelz Foundation Inc. & CEO of Droppin’ Jewelz LLC.

PHILADELPHIA , PA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 7, 2026, the historic Moshulu at Penn’s Landing will set the stage for the Droppin’ Jewelz Women’s Empowerment & Awards Brunch . This high-profile gala is more than a meal; it is a dedicated movement to honor the architects of our community—influential women leaders and the courageous young trailblazers following in their footsteps.Hosted by Droppin’ Jewelz LLC, the event recognizes excellence across business, education, faith, and advocacy. In a powerful display of unity, the brunch will also spotlight select Youth Honorees from Jewelz Foundation Inc. and Male Ally Honorees—distinguished men who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to mentoring women and uplifting the next generation.“We are gathering to bridge the gap between today’s icons and tomorrow’s leaders,” said Kendra Hall, Executive Director of Jewelz Foundation Inc. and Founder & CEO of Droppin’ Jewelz LLC. “This brunch is a testament to the strength found in service and the beauty of collective empowerment.”The Gala ExperienceAttendees will be immersed in an atmosphere of elegance and inspiration, featuring:• a beautifully curated three-course plated brunch aboard Philadelphia’s historic waterfront landmark• heartfelt award presentations sharing the stories of women and youth reshaping communities• purposeful networking among advocates, entrepreneurs, and change-makers committed to social impact• philanthropy in action, with proceeds benefiting Jewelz Foundation Inc. (501c3) to support Dream More Teen Summits, youth leadership initiatives, and emotional wellness supportEvent Details• Date: March 7, 2026• Time: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM• Venue: Moshulu, 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106• Tickets: Available at Eventbrite under “Droppin’ Jewelz Women’s Empowerment & Awards Brunch”About Droppin’ Jewelz & Jewelz Foundation Inc.Droppin’ Jewelz is committed to personal and professional development through empowerment. Its nonprofit arm, Jewelz Foundation Inc., provides safe spaces, emotional wellness education, mentorship, and leadership training for teens in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and surrounding regions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.