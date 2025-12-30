Ursula Leon Hernandez Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author ‘Lead with Empathy’ with Chris Voss

Ursula Leon Hernandez

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Ursula Leon Hernandez who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “Lead with Empathy”, alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.



In an era where trust is currency and connection fuels success, “Lead with Empathy” will reveal how understanding others has become one of the most valuable leadership advantages. The book explores how today’s most effective leaders use empathy not just as a “soft skill,” but as a strategic tool to build loyalty, inspire teams, and drive lasting growth.



Ursula M. Leon Hernandez is a union electrician with more than twenty years of experience working on major construction, utility, and industrial projects within the United States. Born in Puebla, Mexico and raised in the U.S., she built her career through grit, perseverance, and the quiet strength required to show up every day in environments where she was often the only woman—and the only Latina—on the job site.



Throughout her career, Ursula has contributed to highly complex and iconic projects, including the Las Vegas Sphere, nuclear and hydroelectric facilities, substations, data centers, and large-scale casino developments. Each job site sharpened her understanding of how communication, respect, and human connection directly affect safety, teamwork, and the overall culture of a crew.



These experiences planted the early seeds of what she now calls EVOL, a movement focused on empathy, emotional intelligence, and human-centered leadership in construction. EVOL reflects her belief that the trades are at their strongest when people feel seen, respected, and heard.



Ursula is not stepping into leadership from afar—she is building this work from the ground up, carrying the hands-on expertise, union values, and field wisdom that shaped her.



Ursula’s mission is simple: to evolve the way the industry leads. She believes every system—whether electrical or human—functions better when its connections are grounded in intention, respect, and empathy.



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ursula-leon-3aa299124

Website: https://www.evol-lasvegas.com



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Ursula Leon Hernandez as a co-author of “Lead with Empathy”. The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, offering invaluable insights from Chris Voss, Ursula Leon Hernandez, and other leading professionals on how empathy can reshape leadership and business success on a global scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.