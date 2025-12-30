Oliver Fernandez Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Lead with Empathy' with Chris Voss

Oliver Fernandez

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Oliver Fernandez who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “Lead with Empathy”, alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.



In a time when trust is currency and human connection drives success, “Lead with Empathy" explores how today’s most effective leaders use understanding—not as a “soft skill,” but as a strategic advantage—to inspire teams, build loyalty, and achieve sustainable growth.



Oliver Fernandez is a trusted advisor to senior executives navigating high-stakes negotiations, complex supplier ecosystems, and large-scale enterprise transformation. With more than two decades in procurement experience across global technology, media and marketing, and professional services organizations, Oliver has built a reputation for combining analytical rigor with the human-centered discipline of Tactical Empathy – the strategic foundation of his leadership philosophy and the central theme of this book.



Oliver’s approach to negotiation and commercial decision-making has been shaped by extensive training at premier institutions, including Harvard, Yale, McKinsey Academy, and his Ivy League MBA. His work has influenced procurement, finance, IT, and marketing leaders globally, helping organizations reduce risk, optimize spending, strengthen supplier partnerships, and build true cost resilience from within.



As the founder of Ollie Coaching, Oliver created the Parsimoney™ Framework, a modern operating system designed for leaders who want smarter spending, better alignment, and more equitable supplier relationships. His system integrates behavioral psychology, influence science, and enterprise strategy — giving leaders tools to make better decisions under pressure and build sustainable value that goes beyond savings.



Oliver is known for his clarity, balance, and ability to translate complex dynamics into actionable insights. Whether resolving stakeholder conflict, navigating vendor escalations, or redesigning sourcing strategy, he brings calm to high-pressure moments and transforms tension into collaboration.



Outside his advisory work, Oliver is dedicated to continuous learning, global travel, and supporting emerging leaders. He splits his time between Canada and the U.S., continually exploring the evolving intersection of negotiation, cost resilience, and human behavior.



Learn more about Oliver online at:

Ollie.coach



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Oliver Fernandez as a co-author of “Lead with Empathy.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering powerful insights from Chris Voss, Oliver Fernandez and other leading professionals on how empathy is transforming leadership on a global scale.

