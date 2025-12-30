Transformative Growth Counseling Announces Stella Ridge Therapeutic Farm Vision

Transformative Growth Counseling launches its Capital Campaign and public roadmap for Stella Ridge, a future therapeutic farm. This community-driven initiative highlights milestones, land acquisition, build plans, and donor opportunities, including Pony Parties.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformative Growth Counseling Announces Capital Campaign and Public Roadmap for “Stella Ridge” Therapeutic FarmCommunity-driven initiative highlights milestones, land acquisition, build plans, and donor opportunitiesTransformative Growth Counseling is proud to announce the launch of its Capital Campaign and public roadmap for Stella Ridge, a future therapeutic farm and animal-assisted healing center. This milestone initiative outlines the organization’s plans for land acquisition, facility development, and innovative programming designed to support children, families, and neurodiverse youth through trauma-informed, experiential therapy.The campaign emphasizes community engagement and donor participation, offering naming opportunities and unique experiences that directly contribute to building Stella Ridge. Among these initiatives is the Pony Parties Fundraising Program, a hands-on, private celebration experience designed for birthdays, school events, and family gatherings. For a minimum donation of $500, Transformative Growth Counseling brings a gentle, well-trained pony to your approved outdoor location for a two-hour, guided, interactive visit. Guests enjoy brushing, petting, themed activities, unlimited photos and videos, and one framed 4×6 keepsake photo—while supporting the development of Stella Ridge.“Stella Ridge represents our vision for a community-centered therapeutic farm where individuals of all ages can experience healing, connection, and growth,” said a representative from Transformative Growth Counseling. “Our capital campaign and public roadmap are designed to bring this vision to life, while giving supporters meaningful ways to engage and leave a lasting impact.”The campaign highlights include:Land and build plans: Securing and developing the site to create a safe, accessible, and inclusive therapeutic environment.Naming opportunities: Donor recognition across facilities, program spaces, and community areas.Community impact: Expanding access to innovative, trauma-informed, and animal-assisted therapies for children, teens, families, and neurodiverse populations.Through initiatives like Pony Parties, community members can celebrate life’s milestones while contributing to a lasting, transformative space. Every donation brings Stella Ridge closer to reality, creating a sustainable, inclusive therapeutic farm for years to come.About Transformative Growth CounselingTransformative Growth Counseling is a nonprofit mental health organization dedicated to providing accessible, clinically guided, and trauma-informed services. Through innovative programs and community-driven initiatives, the organization fosters healing, personal growth, and emotional resilience for individuals and families.

