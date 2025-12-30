Thomasina Tafur Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Lead with Empathy' with Chris Voss

Thomasina Tafur

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Thomasina Tafur who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “Lead with Empathy”, alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.



In a time when trust is currency and human connection drives success, “Lead with Empathy" explores how today’s most effective leaders use understanding—not as a “soft skill,” but as a strategic advantage—to inspire teams, build loyalty, and achieve sustainable growth.



Thomasina Tafur is an Options Trader and Financial Coach, whose experience includes serving as an instructor at Princess Noura University (Saudi Arabia), the world’s largest all-women university, and 20 years’ executive leadership with FedEx.



A servant leader with the heart of a teacher, Tafur empowers emerging women leaders to advance their careers, fosters global communication, and instills effective negotiation tactics. With her background in options trading and financial coaching, Tafur is an advocate for women’s wealth management and Wall Street prowess. Her dissertation, “The Case for Female Leadership on Wall Street” explores how women’s unique contributions and leadership styles are a compelling case for increasing female representation in executive roles on Wall Street.



At FedEx, Tafur led initiatives ranging in scope from $10 million to $20 million. She co-founded and co-led FedEx’s first nationwide International Women’s Forum to empower women to take on greater leadership and decision-making roles within the organization. Because of its success, the program was duplicated in other cities with 500+ attendees per event. She also won the FedEx 5-Star award for increasing account activation rates by 46% and generating $18.5 million in incremental business. Additionally, Tafur was one of two leaders chosen to train FedEx teams in negotiation skills, including the Airline Sales group, the only group at FedEx who both sold and bought.



“When you show people you truly see them, not who you think they should be, but who they are and who they’re trying to become, they’ll move mountains to meet you halfway,” Tafur said about her leadership philosophy. “A true leader takes on the role because they genuinely care about the outcome of the groups they lead,” she added.



A world traveler and calculated risk-taker, Tafur immerses herself in new cultures, languages, and practices giving her a global perspective in personal and business dealings.



Tafur holds an MBA in International Business from University of Miami and a PhD in Global Leadership from Pepperdine University.



Connect with her at www.linkedin.com/in/thomasinatafur or thomasinatafur@gmail.com.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Thomasina Tafur as a co-author of “Lead with Empathy.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering powerful insights from Chris Voss, Thomasina Tafur and other leading professionals on how empathy is transforming leadership on a global scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.