Award-Winning Los Angeles Life Coach Launches Free Gamified Self-Awareness Tool for 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arthur Palyan , named Best Life Coach California 2025 , releases "Level Up" — a free game that helps users identify and break recurring life patterns in 60 seconds a dayArthur Palyan, recently recognized as Best Life Coach California 2025, has launched a free gamified self-awareness tool designed to help people break the unconscious patterns holding them back in life.The game, available at 100LevelUp.com, uses Palyan's proprietary " 7 Levels of Self " framework to guide users through daily micro-exercises that reveal hidden behavioral patterns across seven dimensions: Individual, Family, Groups, Community, Society, World, and Generations."Most people repeat the same patterns their entire lives without realizing it," said Palyan. "This game makes self-awareness accessible and even addictive — no therapist required, no judgment, just honest reflection in under a minute a day."The app features over 3,500 scenarios addressing core wounds including addiction, codependency, people-pleasing, and abuse. Users can take a free 1-minute assessment at selfcheck.100levelup.com to identify their dominant patterns before playing.Palyan developed the framework after a decade of intensive personal development work, including training through Landmark Worldwide and Mastery in Transformational Training (MITT). His approach has helped hundreds move from what he calls "surviving to thriving."The Level Up game is free to play with no account required. Those seeking deeper integration can access workshops, masterminds, and retreats through LevelsOfSelf.com.About Arthur PalyanArthur Palyan is a Los Angeles-based transformational coach and creator of the 7 Levels of Self framework. Named Best Life Coach California 2025 and featured in USA News, LA News Daily, and Men's Insider, he offers free monthly masterminds, workshops, and retreats helping people break generational patterns and live with clarity, connection, and fulfillment. Learn more at LevelsOfSelf.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.