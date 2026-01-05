Consumers Select Owens Corning as America’s Most Trusted® Insulation Brand for 2026

Results are part of the 2026 America’s Most Trusted® independent consumer opinion research program.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of its 2026 America’s Most TrustedInsulation Brand Study, identifying Owens Corning as the most trusted insulation brand among consumers shopping for insulation products in the United States. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 111.7, Owens Corning earned the highest overall trust rating among the nation’s most widely recognized insulation brands, reflecting strong consumer confidence in the company’s product performance, reliability, and long-term value in residential applications.The 2026 study is based on feedback from 4,401 individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for insulation products within the past 12 months. Participants evaluated the brands they considered during the purchase decision process, providing insight into how consumers assess quality, durability, energy efficiency, and overall brand reputation when selecting insulation for their homes.Owens Corning ranked first among six leading insulation manufacturers evaluated in the study, outperforming brands such as Johns Manville, CertainTeed, Rockwool, BASF, and Dow. These brands represent the companies most frequently considered by consumers across a range of insulation types and performance categories, providing the broader competitive context in which trust perceptions are formed. While several brands received positive trust ratings, Owens Corning emerged as the clear leader in consumer confidence for 2026.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-insulation-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.