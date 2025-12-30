Janette Filbert Spiezio Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author ‘Lead with Empathy’ with Chris Voss

Janette Filbert Spiezio

WESTFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Janette Filbert Spiezio who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “Lead with Empathy”, alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.



In an era where trust is currency and connection fuels success, “Lead with Empathy” will reveal how understanding others has become one of the most valuable leadership advantages. The book explores how today’s most effective leaders use empathy not just as a “soft skill,” but as a strategic tool to build loyalty, inspire teams, and drive lasting growth.



Janette Filbert Spiezio is an Ecopreneur, Naturist, lover of the planet and Founder/Owner of Sustainable Haus Mercantile, a zero waste, refill and eco-friendly home goods shop in Summit, NJ.



For over 40 years, Janette has been making her “haus” and life more sustainable and less toxic. For the last ten she has been helping others do the same, focusing entirely on living a less toxic life by making one change at a time. The tagline for Sustainable Haus is healthy people, healthy home, healthy planet because the three are inextricably linked. Sustainable Haus offers over 3000 plastic-free, clean ingredient solutions to everyday challenges and Janette is the maker of over 100 products. The store ships daily throughout the US and to PR, APO and DPO boxes. Sustainable Haus is one of the largest independent zero waste, refill shops on the East Coast and likely the US.



Janette speaks publicly on the dangers of plastics and everyday toxins, the importance of sustainability and zero waste, and importantly offers practical solutions. She has been featured on News 12 NJ, Forbes, and Fox News. She is Co-founder and Co-chair of Beyond Plastics New Jersey, a chapter of the national organization, Beyond Plastics, and together they are changing the laws in New Jersey. She is also a Climate Reality Leader. Janette is a first generation American, with two adult daughters, Amanda and Alex. She is passionate about educating and uses her Instagram platform with over 100k followers to teach daily. Her husband Ethan is a big supporter.



Janette is mission driven and works to reduce everyday toxins and plastic for herself and the community. She is an avid camper, organic gardener, a creative cook and master seamstress.

For more information:

• www.sustainablehaus.com

• www.instagram.com/sustainablehaus

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Janette Spiezio as a co-author of “Lead with Empathy”. The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, offering invaluable insights from Chris Voss, Janette Filbert Spiezio, and other leading professionals on how empathy can reshape leadership and business success on a global scale.

