Christopher Wiseman Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Lead with Empathy' with Chris Voss

Christopher Wiseman

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Christopher Wiseman who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “Lead with Empathy”, alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.



In a time when trust is currency and human connection drives success, “Lead with Empathy" explores how today’s most effective leaders use understanding—not as a “soft skill,” but as a strategic advantage—to inspire teams, build loyalty, and achieve sustainable growth.



Christopher M. Wiseman is a thought leader in tactical empathy and data governance strategy, bringing twenty years of progressive expertise in privacy, security, and compliance leadership to complex organizational challenges. As a co-author in Lead with Empathy, he demonstrates how genuine understanding—deployed strategically in high-stakes environments—unlocks breakthrough solutions and transforms adversarial dynamics into collaborative problem-solving.



Throughout his career, Wiseman has built a reputation for translating sophisticated technical concepts into actionable business intelligence. His work spans the critical intersection of data privacy, security governance, and artificial intelligence—three domains where empathetic leadership increasingly determines organizational resilience and market competitiveness.



Wiseman's recent work leading governance and compliance for a major California county's Social Health Information Exchange exemplifies his approach. By pausing to understand stakeholder motivations, he reframed privacy protections from compliance burdens to strategic business enablers, transforming organizational readiness and accelerating sustainable implementation.



When not speaking or advising on governance transformation, Wiseman explores how tactical empathy applies across executive decision-making, crisis leadership, and organizational change. He resides in the San Francisco Bay Area with his fiancée, is proud father of six adult children, and is an avid hiker, surfer, saxophonist, and jazz enthusiast.



Learn more at wisemanprivacy.com or connect on LinkedIn: @christophermwiseman

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Christopher Wiseman as a co-author of "Lead with Empathy." The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering powerful insights from Chris Voss, Christopher Wiseman, and other leading professionals on how empathy is transforming leadership on a global scale.

