Scarano Marine Expands Miami Operations as Official John Deere Marine Dealer

Scarano Marine! Your Miami Diesel Specialists Scaranomarine logo

Scarano Marine announces its designation as a John Deere Marine Dealer in Miami, expanding certified engine sales, service, and support across South Florida.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scarano Marine, a leader in marine diesel service and engine solutions, proudly announces its official designation as a John Deere Marine Dealer in Miami, Florida. This milestone reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to providing world-class engine sales, parts, and certified service to yacht owners, commercial operators, and marine professionals throughout South Florida.

As a recognized authority in marine propulsion and power systems, Scarano Marine has earned a reputation for precision, reliability, and exceptional customer service. Becoming an authorized John Deere Marine Dealer marks another step in their continued growth, expanding their ability to deliver trusted performance and technical expertise to clients across the South Florida boating community.

“Our goal has always been to combine technical mastery with integrity and unmatched customer support,” said Adolfo Scarano, President of Scarano Marine. “John Deere engines are known for their strength, efficiency, and dependability, which align perfectly with our values and the needs of our clients.”

Scarano Marine’s Miami facility, located near the city’s major marinas and shipyards, provides full marine engine support, including diagnostics, repowers, overhauls, and genuine parts sales. The company’s technicians are factory-trained and certified to service a wide range of top brands, including MAN, MTU, and now John Deere.

In addition to its new dealership status, Scarano Marine is also a proud member of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF), the largest marine trade organization in the Southeast United States. This affiliation reflects the company’s dedication to supporting the growth, professionalism, and sustainability of the region’s thriving marine sector.

For more information about Scarano Marine’s Miami operations or to inquire about John Deere Marine products and service, visit www.ScaranoMarine.com or call 786-717-6471.

About Scarano Marine

Scarano Marine provides comprehensive marine engine service, repairs, and parts for yachts and commercial vessels. With facilities in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, the company is an authorized dealer and certified service provider for MAN Engines and John Deere Marine, offering expert maintenance, overhauls, and worldwide support.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.