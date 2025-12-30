Times of My Life® Launches ‘My Year In Review 2025,’ a Free Guided Story to Help People Reflect, Reframe, and Plan Ahead

A Look Back at 2025 Times of My Life Virtual Biographer

A personalized, interview-based narrative that helps users capture their accomplishments, lessons, and growth from 2025 — at no cost.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Times of My Life, the Virtual Biographer platform designed to help people capture and preserve their life stories, today announced the launch of “My Year In Review 2025,” a new guided story experience that helps users reflect on the year behind them and intentionally plan for the year ahead.

Available now at https://stories.timesofmy.life/topic/2025, My Year In Review 2025 invites users to pause, look back, and make sense of what they experienced and accomplished over the past year—personally, professionally, and emotionally. Through a series of thoughtful interview-style prompts, the Times of My Life Virtual Biographer interviews the user and automatically writes a cohesive, well-crafted year-in-review narrative.

Importantly, the experience is completely free. There is no charge to use the Times of My Life Virtual Biographer to interview users and generate their 2025 Year in Review story.

“Most people rush from one year into the next without ever stopping to reflect on what they’ve lived, learned, and achieved,” said Michael O’Donnell, Founder of Times of My Life. “My Year In Review 2025 gives people a rare opportunity to step back, put the past year in perspective, and carry its lessons forward—so they can enter 2026 with greater clarity, intention, and purpose.”

This short exercise turns reflection Into perspective and momentum. It covers:

* Key moments and milestones from the past year.

* Personal and professional accomplishments.

* Challenges faced and lessons learned.

* Growth, changes, and new insights about oneself.

* Priorities, values, and goals looking ahead to 2026.

The result is a polished, personal narrative that users can save, revisit, and share with family—or simply keep as a private record of their journey.

Unlike journaling apps or blank-page writing tools, Times of My Life uses an AI-powered, interview-based approach that feels more like a conversation with a biographer. This removes the pressure of “what to write” and helps users tell richer, more complete stories in their own voice.

My Year In Review 2025 is part of the broader Times of My Life mission: helping individuals and families capture, preserve, and share their life stories across generations. Each story becomes a lasting digital keepsake—one that documents not just what happened, but what it meant.

By making this annual reflection experience free, Times of My Life aims to encourage people everywhere to treat their lived experiences as something worth documenting—not someday, but now.

My Year In Review 2025 is available immediately and can be accessed at: https://stories.timesofmy.life/topic/2025. There is no cost to participate.

About Times of My Life®

Times of My Life is an innovative storytelling platform by The Leaves Legacy Project, a Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to helping people capture, share, and preserve their personal histories. Through guided prompts, AI-assisted writing, and multimedia tools, the app makes it easy for anyone to create a meaningful life story — one chapter, one moment, one memory at a time. The company is committed to helping preserve family histories and personal legacies for future generations.

