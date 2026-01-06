On Time Edge & Fuuz Partner to Help Manufacturers Modernize Architectures and Accelerate the Impact of Digital Strategy

On Time Edge: We are experts at deploying and integrating supply chain solutions and smart manufacturing systems – on time and within budget. Fuuz by MFGx is an Industrial Intelligence Platform designed for companies seeking complete operational visibility, process automation, and rapid digital transformation.

Partnership addresses technical debt, data fragmentation, and execution gaps facing CPG and industrial manufacturers.

We help manufacturers break free from rigid, siloed systems and regain control of data and processes. This partnership means companies can modernize intelligently, without disrupting operations.” — Craig Scott, CEO of Fuuz by MFGx

DENVER, COLORADO AND ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, CO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Time Edge, a leading provider of digital transformation and interoperability strategies for manufacturing enterprises, and Fuuz, an AI-enabled industrial intelligence platform provider, today announced a strategic partnership to help manufacturers modernize their digital foundations , reduce technical debt, and accelerate enterprise-wide performance improvement.The partnership, which spans platform sales, implementation, and advisory services, is designed to support manufacturers—particularly in consumer packaged goods (CPG), food and beverage, life sciences, and other asset-intensive industries—who are under increasing pressure to respond faster to market volatility, improve supply chain responsiveness, and extract more value from existing technology investments.Addressing the Data Challenge Facing Manufacturing Leaders: Manufacturing CIOs, Chief Strategy Officers, and Chief Digital Officers are tasked with delivering business outcomes from environments burdened by fragmented systems, aging architectures, and disconnected operational data. Together, On Time Edge and Fuuz address this challenge by combining enterprise digital strategy, interoperability design, and implementation expertise with a modern, flexible industrial platform purpose-built for manufacturing Fuuz’s AI-enabled industrial intelligence platform enables manufacturers to unify operational data across systems, people, and processes, providing a practical path to consolidate technical debt while supporting future digital initiatives without wholesale system replacement.“Manufacturers don’t need another monolithic system; they need a data and execution layer that works with what they already have and supports where they’re going,” said Brian Vogel, CEO of On Time Edge. “Our partnership with Fuuz allows us to help clients modernize their digital foundations, reduce complexity, and create a clear path from strategy to execution, particularly for manufacturers facing constant demand and supply variability, like CPG and food and beverage manufacturing.”A Strong Fit for CPG, Without Limiting Industry Reach: While the partnership has strong relevance for CPG and food and beverage manufacturers, where speed, flexibility, traceability, and margin control are critical, it is equally applicable across life sciences, industrial manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and discrete manufacturing environments.Fuuz’s modular, data-centric platform supports rapid deployment and extensibility across MES, quality, inventory, scheduling, and operational workflows, while On Time Edge ensures that technology decisions align directly to enterprise objectives, performance metrics, and long-term digital strategy.“At Fuuz, we built our platform to help manufacturers break free from rigid, siloed systems and regain control of their data and processes,” said Craig Scott, Founder and CEO of Fuuz. “Partnering with On Time Edge strengthens our ability to support manufacturers who want to modernize intelligently, without disrupting operations or locking themselves into another generation of technical debt.”Enabling Measurable Performance Improvement: Together, On Time Edge and Fuuz help manufacturers:• Consolidate and modernize fragmented data architectures;• Reduce reliance on spreadsheets, custom integrations, and legacy workarounds;• Improve supply chain responsiveness with robust, up-to-the-minute production visibility;• Support enterprise digital strategies with scalable, execution-ready platforms; and• Accelerate time-to-value from digital transformation initiatives through coordinated platform deployment and execution.The partnership aligns closely with On Time Edge’s Manufacturing Digital Interoperability Framework, which helps manufacturers move from disconnected systems and data silos to coordinated, enterprise-wide performance improvement. A Practical Path Forward for Manufacturing Transformation : Rather than forcing manufacturers to rip and replace existing systems, the On Time Edge–Fuuz partnership provides a pragmatic approach to modernization, one that supports current operations while enabling future capabilities such as advanced analytics, AI-driven decision support, and integrated planning and execution.“For manufacturing leaders, this is about control, clarity, and confidence,” added Vogel. “With Fuuz, we can help clients simplify their environments, strengthen their data foundations, and execute digital strategies that actually deliver business results.”ABOUT ON TIME EDGEAccelerate digital transformation with On Time Edge for an agile, accurate supply chain and manufacturing operations excellence. We're experts at deploying and integrating supply chain solutions and smart manufacturing systems – on time and within budget. Our #1 concern is making sure they work the way they're supposed to so your company gets the business results you expect. We are a global team of supply chain experts, smart manufacturing engineers, data and applications architects, and manufacturing business consultants who consistently apply our proven implementation and integration methodologies and disciplined project management practices, helping you manage change in the plant and throughout the entire business. Every one of our team members is a deep domain expert in their chosen field, and we apply our understanding of your industry, so projects take off on the first try to start delivering performance results. Our clients consistently achieve sustainable value from technology investments and, as a result, dramatically improve operational performance and profitability. For more information, visit www.OnTimeEdge.com or connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/on-time-edge ABOUT FUUZ BY MFGxFuuz by MFGx is an Industrial Intelligence Platform designed for companies seeking complete operational visibility, process automation, and rapid digital transformation. Built on modern microservices architecture and delivered as a multi-tenant SaaS solution, Fuuz provides pre-built manufacturing modules including MES, WMS, QMS, and Advanced Production Scheduling, with seamless integrations to existing business systems and over 20 years of proven expertise. Founded in 2018 and based in Rochester Hills, Michigan, MFGx serves manufacturers across diverse industries, including aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, and medical devices. For more information, visit www.fuuz.com All trademarks, service marks, trade names, product names, and logos are the property of their respective owners.###

