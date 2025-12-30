Kids can enjoy a morning of birding with MDC in Joplin Jan. 3

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Discover the excitement of bird watching in the tradition of the annual Winter Bird Count in Joplin on Saturday, Jan. 3.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host Kids’ Winter Bird Count for children ages 7 to 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.

Register here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214013

Experienced birders from the Ozark Gateway Audubon Society Chapter and local MDC staff will lead mentored birding experiences. After exploring the trails, staff will discuss what birds were seen and Ozark Gateway Audubon Society Chapter will provide lunch.

Participants should bring binoculars if they have them, dress for the weather and be prepared for an easy-rated hike.

For information about the Kids’ Winter Bird Hike or future events at Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, call 417-629-3434. The education center is located at 201 West Riviera Drive in Joplin.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.



