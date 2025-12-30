YMCA of Middletown Awarded $1,060,000 NY SWIMS Grant to Preserve and Reconstruct Historic Camp Robbins Pool

Camp Robbins in Walden, NY, a long-standing YMCA of Middletown camp serving families across the region.

MIDDLETOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The YMCA of Middletown announced today that it has been awarded $1,060,000 through the New York State NY SWIMS program to support the preservation, reconstruction, and modernization of the historic pool at Camp Robbins. The award is part of a statewide investment announced by Kathy Hochul to expand safe and equitable access to swimming and water safety across New York State.For generations, Camp Robbins has been a cornerstone of summer life in Orange County, serving children and families from communities along the borders of Ulster, Sullivan, and Dutchess Counties. The pool has long been the heart of the camp experience, where thousands of children have learned to swim, built confidence, and formed lifelong memories. After decades of continuous use, the facility now requires comprehensive reconstruction to meet modern safety, accessibility, and program standards.“This $1,060,000 investment is about protecting a legacy and preparing it for the future,” said Ross Miceli, CEO of the YMCA of Middletown. “Camp Robbins is deeply woven into the history of our community. Reconstructing the pool ensures that children today, and for generations to come, have a safe and welcoming place to learn lifesaving skills, experience joy, and feel a true sense of belonging.”The NY SWIMS grant will support the reconstruction of the Camp Robbins pool as part of the YMCA of Middletown’s Splash Forward initiative. The project is designed to do more than replace aging infrastructure. It will significantly expand the YMCA’s ability to deliver swim lessons, Safety Around Water education, adaptive aquatics for individuals with disabilities, and future lifeguard training opportunities for teens and young adults.Across the communities served by the YMCA of Middletown, many municipalities do not operate public pools, and families often face financial, transportation, and access barriers to swim instruction. Community engagement conducted by the YMCA confirmed strong demand for aquatics programming, particularly in communities with limited recreational infrastructure. Through Splash Forward, the YMCA of Middletown’s initiative supported by the New York State NY SWIMS program, Camp Robbins is being strengthened as a vital regional resource for lifesaving water safety, youth development, and community health.For Camp Robbins alumni, the announcement represents both preservation and renewal. Parents and grandparents who once swam in the pool now send their own children to the camp, creating a powerful generational connection that spans decades.“Camp Robbins sparked my love for camp and led to my lifelong involvement in summer camp. My first summers were spent there as a LIT, CIT, counselor, and in leadership roles. I spent six summers at Camp Robbins in the 1980s and grew to love everything about it,” said Mary Beth Sullivan, Camp Robbins alumna.Project planning and next steps will be shared as the reconstruction moves forward. The YMCA of Middletown looks forward to engaging alumni, families, and community partners throughout the process and celebrating key milestones together.About the YMCA of MiddletownThe YMCA of Middletown has served the Hudson Valley since 1882, providing trusted programs that support children, families, and individuals throughout the region. The YMCA offers early childhood education, preschool, before and after school care, summer camp, aquatics, and wellness programs that create safe, inclusive environments where youth learn, grow, and thrive. Committed to access and equity, the YMCA ensures that families of all backgrounds have opportunities to build confidence, essential life skills, and lifelong well-being.

