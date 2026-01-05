Kohler Leads 2026 America’s Most Trusted® Studies for Toilets and Shower Door Surrounds

Separate national studies evaluate brand trust across two key bathroom fixture categories.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of two national consumer trust studies in the residential bath fixtures market, identifying the brands that consumers trust most when shopping for toilets and shower door surrounds in 2026. The findings reveal that Kohler earned the highest trust ratings in both product categories, reflecting strong consumer confidence in the brand’s design, reliability, and long-term performance across multiple bathroom fixture segments.America’s Most TrustedToilet BrandThe Lifestory Research 2026 America’s Most TrustedToilet Study identified Kohler as the most trusted toilet brand among consumers in the market for a new toilet. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 120.4, Kohler received the highest trust rating among the most prevalent toilet brands and continued its leadership as America’s Most TrustedToilet Brand for the seventh consecutive year.The 2026 toilet rankings are based on 8,882 consumer opinions from individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for toilets within the past year. The study evaluated five of the most recognized and frequently considered brands, offering insight into the manufacturers most commonly sought by shoppers. Kohler ranked highest in the category, ahead of Delta, American Standard, Toto, and Sterling, with results reflecting strong consumer perceptions of product quality, performance, and reliability in everyday household use.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-toilet-brands America’s Most TrustedShower Door Surround BrandThe Lifestory Research 2026 America’s Most TrustedShower Door Surround Study examined consumer trust in leading shower door surround brands, a category where aesthetics, functionality, and structural durability play significant roles in purchase decisions. The study again identified Kohler as the most trusted brand, with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 119.4, earning the highest trust rating among the most popular shower door surround manufacturers.The 2026 rankings are based on 3,199 shopper opinions from individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for shower door surrounds within the past 12 months. Eight leading brands were evaluated, including Kohler, Delta, American Standard, Allen + Roth, Maxx, Jacuzzi, Sterling, and Basco, representing the brands most commonly reviewed and compared by consumers.This is the second year of the study and the second time Kohler has been rated as America’s Most TrustedShower Door Surround Brand. Kohler’s top ranking reflects strong consumer confidence in product durability, design appeal, and installation quality across a wide range of shower enclosure styles and price points.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-shower-door-surround-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

