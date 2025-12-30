VA provides over $77 million in grants to state Veterans cemeteries

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded more than $77 million in grants in fiscal year 2025 for the expansion and improvement of 20 state Veterans cemeteries throughout the nation and one establishment grant for Alaska’s first state Veterans cemetery.

VA’s National Cemetery Administration reimburses states for the cost of building, improving, or expanding state-run Veterans cemeteries. State grants typically fund the construction of pre-placed crypts, columbaria, and improvements required to continue interments and operations.

In FY 2025, VA grant-funded cemeteries interred more than 43,705 Veterans and eligible family members, which is approximately 25% of the 174,705 total annual interments in all national and VA grant-funded Veterans cemeteries.

Since 1980, VA has awarded grants totaling over $1.1 billion to 124 Veterans cemeteries in 47 states, 14 tribal nations, and 3 territories (Guam, Saipan, and Puerto Rico). In partnership with VA’s 157 national cemeteries, these State, Territorial, and Tribal Veterans Cemeteries ensure more than 94% of all Veterans living in the United States have access to a Veterans cemetery within 75 miles of their home.

“Veterans cemeteries keep the memories of America’s heroes alive,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Under President Trump, VA is committed to ensuring America’s Veterans cemeteries have the resources they need to provide excellent memorial benefits and services to our nation’s Veterans and their families, and these grants underscore that fact.”

The grants are as follows:

The cemetery serves more than 95,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.

Veterans interred in most VA-grant funded cemeteries are also memorialized on VA’s Veterans Legacy Memorial site. This allows family, friends, and others to preserve their Veteran’s legacy by posting tributes, uploading images, and sharing their Veteran’s achievements, biographical information, and historical documents. Learn more about VA’s burial benefits and memorial services or watch this video.