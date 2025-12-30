VA provides over $77 million in grants to state Veterans cemeteries
WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded more than $77 million in grants in fiscal year 2025 for the expansion and improvement of 20 state Veterans cemeteries throughout the nation and one establishment grant for Alaska’s first state Veterans cemetery.
VA’s National Cemetery Administration reimburses states for the cost of building, improving, or expanding state-run Veterans cemeteries. State grants typically fund the construction of pre-placed crypts, columbaria, and improvements required to continue interments and operations.
In FY 2025, VA grant-funded cemeteries interred more than 43,705 Veterans and eligible family members, which is approximately 25% of the 174,705 total annual interments in all national and VA grant-funded Veterans cemeteries.
Since 1980, VA has awarded grants totaling over $1.1 billion to 124 Veterans cemeteries in 47 states, 14 tribal nations, and 3 territories (Guam, Saipan, and Puerto Rico). In partnership with VA’s 157 national cemeteries, these State, Territorial, and Tribal Veterans Cemeteries ensure more than 94% of all Veterans living in the United States have access to a Veterans cemetery within 75 miles of their home.
“Veterans cemeteries keep the memories of America’s heroes alive,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Under President Trump, VA is committed to ensuring America’s Veterans cemeteries have the resources they need to provide excellent memorial benefits and services to our nation’s Veterans and their families, and these grants underscore that fact.”
The grants are as follows:
- $16,712,172 for the establishment of the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery in Fairbanks. The cemetery will serve more than 12,000 Veterans and their eligible family members. This is Alaska’s first state Veterans cemetery.
- $804,117 for the expansion of Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana. The cemetery serves more than 122,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.
- $2,164,439 for the expansion of Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, and VA will also reimburse the state $450,000 for the cost of fabrication and delivery of pre-placed crypts. This cemetery serves more than 105,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.
- $5,267,845 for the expansion of the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at North Little Rock. VA will also reimburse the state $2,325,451 for the cost of fabrication and delivery of outer burial receptacles used for the project. The cemetery serves more than 93,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.
- $929,477 for the expansion of the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Winfield. VA will also reimburse the state $427,000 for the cost of fabrication and delivery of outer burial receptacles used for the project. The cemetery serves more than 58,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.
- $999,300 for the expansion of the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff. The cemetery serves more than 156,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.
- $1,026,308 for expansion of Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. The cemetery serves more than 171,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.
- $2,314,295 for the expansion of Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Agawam. The cemetery serves more than 360,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.
- $1,781,558 for the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Winchendon. The cemetery serves more than 397,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.
- $1,537,769 for the expansion of the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula. VA will also reimburse the state $274,006 for the cost of fabrication and delivery of outer burial receptacles used for the project. The cemetery serves more than 17,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.
- $1,325,135 for the expansion of the Fort Stanton State Veterans Cemetery, (NM). This cemetery serves more than 12,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.
- 5,993,108 for the expansion of the Angel Fire State Veterans Cemetery in New Mexico. This cemetery serves more than 18,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.
- $657,855 for the expansion of Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in North Carolina. The cemetery serves more than 290,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.
- $811,353 for the expansion of Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in North Carolina. The cemetery serves more than 134,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.
- $3,393,863 for the expansion of Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in North Carolina. VA will also reimburse the state $1,873,248 for the cost of fabrication and delivery of outer burial receptacles used for the project. The cemetery serves more than 257,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.
- $7,324,479 for the expansion of East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at Governor John Sevier Highway. VA will also reimburse the state $3,346,191 for the cost of fabrication and delivery of outer burial receptacles used for the project. The cemetery serves more than 155,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.
- $982,859 for the expansion of M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery in South Carolina. The cemetery serves more than 187,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.
- $12,826,928 for the expansion of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. The VA will reimburse the state $3,736,500 for the cost of fabrication and delivery of outer burial receptacles used for the project. The cemetery serves more than 221,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.
- $8,346,019 for the expansion of the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Virginia. VA will also reimburse the state $5,808,921 for the cost of fabrication and delivery of outer burial receptacles used for the project. The cemetery serves more than 321,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.
- $982,675 for the expansion of Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
The cemetery serves more than 95,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.
Veterans interred in most VA-grant funded cemeteries are also memorialized on VA’s Veterans Legacy Memorial site. This allows family, friends, and others to preserve their Veteran’s legacy by posting tributes, uploading images, and sharing their Veteran’s achievements, biographical information, and historical documents. Learn more about VA’s burial benefits and memorial services or watch this video.
