MWC Announces Rebrand to TWC – Tony Wilson Constructors, Inc Effective January 1, 2026

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MWC, a trusted name in commercial construction across Arkansas and the surrounding region, is proud to announce that the company will begin operating under a new name—TWC: Tony Wilson Constructors, Inc—effective January 1, 2026.This rebrand reflects the company's continued evolution and honors the leadership of Tony Wilson, who assumed full ownership of the business in 2025 after decades of dedication to the construction industry."This new name reflects both where we’ve come from and where we’re going," said Tony Wilson, Owner and CEO. "We’re proud of the legacy we've built under the MWC name, and TWC will continue that tradition with the same commitment to excellence, integrity, and client relationships."While the name is changing, the team remains strong and deeply experienced. Erin Burgin, Vice President and Senior Project Manager, has been with the company for over 12 years and continues to lead high-impact projects across multiple sectors. Haley Garner, CFO and Operations Manager, has been part of the company’s leadership team for 14 years, managing finances, logistics, and internal operations with precision and care. Their long-standing roles reflect the continuity and strength of the core leadership team that clients have come to know and trust.Clients can expect a seamless transition. All ongoing projects, teams, and operations will continue without disruption. The name change marks a refreshed identity while maintaining the core values that have defined the company’s success for more than 15 years.Tony Wilson brings over 34 years of industry experience. Under his leadership, the company has completed hundreds of successful projects across a wide range of sectors—from banking and retail to healthcare and public infrastructure.The company’s new website, branding materials, and communication channels will launch in January 2026 to reflect the updated name.For all media inquiries:tony@twc.constructionAbout TWC- Tony Wilson Constructors:TWC- Tony Wilson Constructors is a full-service commercial construction firm based in Arkansas, known for delivering projects on time, on budget, and with unmatched professionalism. With deep industry expertise and a focus on long-term partnerships, TWC continues to set the standard for construction excellence.

